Bihar Man Dies, 4 Relatives Injured In A Two-Vehicle Collision In Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) A 42-year-old man from Bihar died while his wife, eight-year-old son and two other relatives were severely injured. The car they were travelling in, collided with a pick-up van in East Delhi's Pandav Nagar area, police said on Sunday.



Manish Kumar Gupta, resident of Munger in Bihar, was declared 'brought dead' at the hospital while his wife Manisha (34), son (8), father-in-law Upendra Prasad Gupta (67) and sister-in-law Richa (32) have been severly injured in the accident according to police.



The crash took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday on NH-9, near Samaspur Bus Stand.



According to police, they had gone to Haridwar in a hired car and were returning to Delhi for the treatment of Upender Prasad Gupta when they met with the accident.



The driver of the car Manish Kumar Thakur, not related to the victims, was allegedly overspeeding and rash-driving, despite multiple requests from the occupants to slow down. This lead into the collision with a pick-up van, the police has stated. He is a resident of Samastipur in Bihar and is currently living in Uttam Nagar, Delhi. He is also the owner of the car, verified by Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Priyanka Kashyap.



The Police registered a case and Thakur has been arrested, the DCP added.