Monday, Jun 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Bihar Man Dies, 4 Relatives Injured In A Two-Vehicle Collision In Delhi

A car accident took place in New Delhi resulting in the death of one occupant of the car and left the other 3 occupants severely injured. The accused was proven guilty of over speeding and rash driving. Hence, has been arrested.

Bihar Man Dies, 4 Relatives Injured In A Two-Vehicle Collision In Delhi
Car accident in Delhi PTI Photo/Atul Yadav

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Jun 2022 3:06 pm

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI)  A 42-year-old man from Bihar died while his wife, eight-year-old son and two other relatives were severely injured. The car they were travelling in, collided with a pick-up van in East Delhi's Pandav Nagar area, police said on Sunday.


Manish Kumar Gupta, resident of Munger in Bihar, was declared 'brought dead' at the hospital while his wife Manisha (34), son (8), father-in-law Upendra Prasad Gupta (67) and sister-in-law Richa (32) have been severly injured in the accident according to police.

Related stories

7 Killed in Car Crash in Karnataka

Bruno Fernandes Involved In Car Crash Ahead Of Epic Liverpool Vs Manchester United Clash

Freddy Rincon, Former Colombia Captain, Dies At 55 After Car Crash


The crash took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday on NH-9, near Samaspur Bus Stand.


According to police, they had gone to Haridwar in a hired car and were returning to Delhi for the treatment of Upender Prasad Gupta when they met with the accident.


The driver of the car Manish Kumar Thakur, not related to the victims, was allegedly overspeeding and rash-driving, despite multiple requests from the occupants to slow down. This lead into the collision with a pick-up van, the police has stated. He is a resident of Samastipur in Bihar and is currently living in Uttam Nagar, Delhi. He is also the owner of the car, verified by Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Priyanka Kashyap.


The Police registered a case and Thakur has been arrested, the DCP added. 

Tags

National Car Crash Delhi Haridwar Death In The Accident Overspeeding Rash Driving Severe Injuries Deputy Commissioner Of Police
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Live Streaming Of Sri Lanka Vs Australia, T20 Series - Full Schedule And Where To See SL Vs AUS Live

Live Streaming Of Sri Lanka Vs Australia, T20 Series - Full Schedule And Where To See SL Vs AUS Live

Hyderabad Gang-Rape Case: 3 Accused Arrested Including TRS Leader's Son, Case Filed Under POCSO Act

Hyderabad Gang-Rape Case: 3 Accused Arrested Including TRS Leader's Son, Case Filed Under POCSO Act