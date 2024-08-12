Bihar: 7 Dead In Stampede At Baba Siddhnath Temple In Jehanabad

At least seven people died and nine were injured in a stampede at Baba Siddhnath Temple in the Makhdumpur area of Bihar's Jehanabad district.
According to news agency ANI, Jehanabad District Magistrate Alankrita Pandey said authorities are monitoring everything, adding that the situation is under control.
More details on the incident are awaited.
The Bihar stampede comes over a month after a stampede at a 'satsang' (religious congregation) in in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on July 2 killed 121 people, most of them women, as devotees suffocated to their deaths and bodies piled atop each other in the worst such tragedy in recent years.
The stampede took place at the 'satsang' of Baba Narayan Hari alias Saakar Vishwa Hari 'Bhole Baba', a former policeman who turned into a religious preacher two decades ago and gained a following, especially in western Uttar Pradesh.
The FIR in the Hathras stampede tragedy alleged that the organisers hid the actual number of devotees coming to the 'satsang' while seeking permission, did not cooperate in traffic management and hid evidence after the stampede, which broke out after people gathered there stopped to collect mud from the way the baba's vehicle was passing.