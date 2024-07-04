Bihar: Bridge Collapses In Saran; 10th Such Incident In Over 15 Days | Details

Marking 10th such incident in over 15 days, another bridge collapsed in Bihar on Thursday. As per media reports, the latest incident was reported from Bihar's Saran which witnessed two more bridge collapses in the last 24 hours, District Magistrate Aman Samir said.
Altogether 10 bridges collapsed in Siwan, Saran, Madhubani, Araria, East Champaran and Kishanganj districts in the past 16 days.
According to the DM, no casualty was reported after the 15-year-old structure collapsed this morning. A high-level probe has been ordered to find out the reason for the collapse of these small bridges in the district.
“The small bridge was constructed 15 years ago. I am going to the spot. Several other officials of the district administration have already reached there. The exact cause of the bridge collapse is yet to be ascertained but desilting work was recently undertaken," the district magistrate told PTI.
Before this development, on Wednesday, the Saran district witnessed the collapse of two small bridges - one in Janta Bazar area and another in the Lahladpur area.
A day before, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar chaired a meeting to review the maintenance policies and directed the road construction and rural works departments to conduct a survey of all old bridges in the state and identify those that require immediate repair.