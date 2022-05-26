Bhupender Yadav Meets UAE Climate Envoy

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Thursday met UAE Climate Envoy and Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Dr Sultan Al Jaber and the two discussed issues relating to climate change, hosting of COP 28 and other related matters.

Prior to the bilateral meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on climate action was also signed by the two ministers to establish a framework to facilitate and enhance bilateral cooperation on climate action, and also contribute towards implementing the Paris Agreement, a statement said.

In the bilateral meeting, Yadav took note of the UAE's bid to host COP 28 in 2023, and said that "we need to prioritise the concerns of developing countries, particularly in areas of implementation support including finance and technology".

The minister stressed that the issues of climate finance, adaptation, loss and damage, therefore, need more focus in the road beyond COP26.

He also requested the UAE to consider joining the Coalition for Disaster Resilience Infrastructure (CDRI) and Leadership Group for Industry Transition (LeadIT).

Both sides also acknowledged that with the signing of the MoU on climate change, they may explore on how to strengthen bilateral cooperation on climate action mutually, especially in the areas and activities identified in the agreement.

-With PTI Input