Bhima-Koregaon case: Shoma Sen Gets Bail From SC After Spending Nearly 6 Years In Jail

In an important development in the Elgar Parishad case, the Supreme Court Friday granted bail to he women rights activist and academician Shoma Sen. The court granted bail weeks after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on March 16 admitted that it does not need Shoma Sen in custody anymore. Sen was arrested on June 6, 2018, for her alleged Maoist links. She has been in Byculla Women’s Jail since then (she was first held in Yerwada Jail of Pune before being transferred to Byculla).