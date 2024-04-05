National

Bhima-Koregaon case: Shoma Sen Gets Bail From SC After Spending Nearly 6 Years In Jail

Shoma Sen was teaching English literature at Nagpur University when she was arrested on June 6, 2018.

Advertisement

(File%20Photo)
Shoma Sen (File Photo)
info_icon

In an important development in the Elgar Parishad case, the Supreme Court Friday granted bail to he women rights activist and academician Shoma Sen. The court granted bail weeks after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on March 16 admitted that it does not need Shoma Sen in custody anymore. Sen was arrested on June 6, 2018, for her alleged Maoist links. She has been in Byculla Women’s Jail since then (she was first held in Yerwada Jail of Pune before being transferred to Byculla).

Who is Shoma Sen and why was she arrested?

Sen was teaching English literature at Nagpur University when she was arrested. She has been a known voice for her activism on issues related to women's rights. She was arrested with Sudhir Dhawale, Mahesh Raut, Surendra Gadling, and Rona Wilson for her alleged involvement in Bhima Koregaon violence.

Advertisement

On December 31, 2017, retired justices B G Kolse Patil and P B Sawant organised a convention known as Elgar Parishad to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the Historical Battle of Bhima Koregaon at Pune. However, tension erupted a couple of days earlier when Govind Gopal Mahar's memorial was found desecrated on December 29.

Visitors arrive at the 201st Anniversary of Koregaon Bhima Victory Pillar at Bhima Koregaon Village near Pune city. - null
Bhima Koregaon Case: A Timeline Of What Has Happened So Far

BY Outlook Web Desk

On January 1, 2018, a mob attacked a group of Dalits who were going to attend this event. Soon after clashes erupted between the two groups. Rahul Babaji Phatangade, a 30-year-old garage owner, died in this clash.

Advertisement

NIA previously alleged in the court that Sen and others had been linked with the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) and they conspired in the events that took place in January 2018.

A total of 16 activists, lawyers, and artists were arrested in the case; they are infamously known as BK-16.

16 leading activists, lawyers, scholars and artists were arrested in the case - null
The Bhima Koregaon 16: Which Activists Were Imprisoned For 'Waging War Against Government Of India'?

BY Outlook Web Desk

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. MS Dhoni Hits Right Notes, Croons 'Bole Jo Koyal' In New Ad To Leave Internet Amused
  2. Bhima-Koregaon case: Shoma Sen Gets Bail From SC After Spending Nearly 6 Years In Jail
  3. ‘Mom I Miss You': Notes On The Walls Of Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital
  4. Alia Bhatt In Talks For Gurinder Chadha’s Disney Musical About Indian Princess? Here’s What We Know
  5. 'Ruslaan' Trailer Review: Aayush Sharma Becomes A Ruthless Killer In This Intense Action Flick
  6. Eid ul-Fitr 2024: Moon Sighting Debate And Why Muslims Celebrate Eid On Different Dates?
  7. ‘Ripley’: 5 Reasons Why The Andrew Scott Show Should Be On Your Watch List
  8. Bird Flu Scare: Second US Human Infection Reported In Texas; Experts Term It '100 Times Worse Than Covid' | Explained