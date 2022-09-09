Bharat Jodo Yatra Will Help In Forging Opposition Unity: Rahul Gandhi

The Bharat Jodo Yatra will help in forging Opposition unity even though that is a separate exercise, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday.

Speaking to the media during the yatra which started from Kanyakumari on Thursday, he said the idea of this march is to connect with the people, listen to them, understand what they are facing and also communicate to them a few things.

Gandhi said the aim is to communicate that India has changed and the "institutional framework of India has been captured". "There is an attempt to place one vision on top of this country which has multiple visions. One vision is being enforced," he said, adding the yatra is a step to communicate that to the people.

"The yatra will of course help in bringing together the Opposition but that is a separate exercise," the former Congress chief said when asked about what is being done for Opposition unity. Rahul Gandhi, along with several of his party colleagues, embarked on the 3,570-km 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from here on Thursday.

Amid sounds of drum beats, a sea of tricolour and slogans of "Bharat Jodo", the march began from Vivekananda College Road, Agasteeswaram, here on Thursday.

(With PTI inputs)