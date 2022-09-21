Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022
Bharat Jodo Yatra Enters Day 14; Rahul Gandhi Kick-starts The Day By Paying Tributes To Sree Narayana Guru

Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi was accompanied by Congress leader Sachin Pilot, among others, as he began the 14th day of the yatra. He also shared a photograph of him praying before a portrait of Sree Narayana Guru.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paying floral tributes to social reformer Sree Narayana Guru
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paying floral tributes to social reformer Sree Narayana Guru Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Sep 2022 9:10 am

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday resumed his party's Bharat Jodo Yatra from Madavana near here after paying floral tributes to social reformer Sree Narayana Guru.

The Wayanad MP was accompanied by Congress leader Sachin Pilot, among others, as he began the 14th day of the yatra.

"An inspiring start to the day. Offered my tributes to the great spiritual leader, philosopher and social reformer, Sree Narayana Guru whose teachings of equality are key to the idea of #BharatJodoYatra," Gandhi tweeted. 

The Congress leader also shared a photograph of him praying before a portrait of Sree Narayana Guru.

"Day 14 of #BharatJodoYatra started with @RahulGandhi paying floral tributes to Sree Narayana Guru. The padayatra started at 6:45 am from Madavana and the Yatris will be walking 13 kms in the morning till Edapally. @SachinPilot joined the Yatra today," AICC general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

The second leg of the yatra for the day will begin at 5 pm from the Kalamassery municipal office and conclude at the Paravoor junction.

The Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra will cover a distance of 3,570 km in 150 days. It started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 and will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir.

The yatra, which entered Kerala on the evening of September 10, will go through the state covering a distance of 450 km, touching seven districts over a period of 19 days before entering Karnataka on October 1. 

(With PTI Inputs)

