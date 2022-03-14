Monday, Mar 14, 2022
Bhagwant Mann To Resign As MP Today

The 48-year-old AAP leader will be sworn in as the chief minister of Punjab on March 16.

Bhagwant Mann To Resign As MP Today
Bhagwant Mann PTI Photo

Updated: 14 Mar 2022 2:53 pm

Punjab chief minister-designate Bhagwant Mann on Monday said he will submit his resignation as a member of parliament. He is a two-time Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur parliamentary constituency in the state.

“I will resign as Sangrur MP after going to Delhi today. The people of Sangrur have showered me with so much love for many years, many thanks for this. Now I have got an opportunity to serve the whole of Punjab. I promise to the people of Sangrur that in a few months, their voice will be heard again in the Lok Sabha,” Mann said in a tweet in Punjabi.

The 48-year-old AAP leader will be sworn in as the chief minister of Punjab on March 16. The ceremony will be held at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, in Nawanshahr district.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) romped home by winning 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab assembly. It decimated the Congress and the SAD-BSP combine. Mann won from Dhuri assembly seat after defeating Congress candidate Dalvir Singh Goldy by a margin of 58,206 votes.

With PTI Inputs

