Bengaluru: Man Rapes College Student After Offering Lift In His Bike Near Koramangala

A case of sexual assault was reported by a woman who was returning home alone from Koramangala in Bengaluru was raped by a biker who offered her a lift.
The Additional Commissioner of Police (East Zone) Raman Gupta told the media that the woman was returning to her home in Hebbagodi in the early hours of Sunday when accused offered her lift in his bike while she was hitchhiking.
Gupta said, "A man from whom she had taken a ‘lift’ made a criminal assault and raped her. We have registered a rape case and started an investigation."
He said prima facie it appeared she had gone for a get-together in Koramangala.
"There is only one suspect. The man who gave her a lift is suspected to be the rapist and our investigations are on," the officer added.
Gupta and other police officers visited the spot and spoke to the victim and her relatives for further details on the accused.
"We gathered all the information and have formed five teams. We are carrying out the investigation further and soon the culprit will be arrested," he added.
This news comes amid massive outrage across the country over the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The Central Bureau of Investigation has taken over the case and gory details along with names of others have come up who might be involved in the crime. A civic volunteer was arrested in the case by Kolkata police in the initial days of investigation.