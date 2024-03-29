Bengaluru 26-Year-Old Woman, A Former Techie, Turns Thief After Losing Job To Covid

A 26-year-old woman was arrested by police on allegations of stealing 24 laptops valued at over Rs 10 lakh from paying guest accommodations in Bengaluru.
The woman, identified as Jassie Agarwal, formerly employed in the IT sector, had relocated from Noida to Bengaluru for employment opportunities. She reportedly lost her job during the Covid pandemic.
Subsequently, she resorted to stealing laptops and gadgets from PGs and selling them in the black market back in her hometown. This soon became her primary source of income.
Prompted by a complaint from a PG resident regarding the disappearance of numerous laptops, the police swiftly took Jassie into custody on March 26. They successfully recovered a total of 24 laptops, estimated to be valued between Rs 10 to 15 lakh.
A senior police official stated that Jassie's criminal operations were not limited to a single locality but extended across various areas. CCTV footage further revealed her method of entering unoccupied PG rooms to steal laptops that were left charging.