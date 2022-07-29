Friday, Jul 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Bengal's Covid Positivity Rate Goes Up To 10.42 pc

West Bengal's Covid-19 positivity rate deteriorated to 10.42 percent after 1,495 new cases were reported pushing the tally to 20,90,483, the health department said on Thursday.

undefined
COVID-19 test in Leh Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Jul 2022 7:44 am

West Bengal's Covid-19 positivity rate deteriorated to 10.42 percent after 1,495 new cases were reported pushing the tally to 20,90,483, the health department said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the positivity rate was 8.55 percent. 

Seven more coronavirus patents died during the day as the toll rose to 21,346, the department said.

Altogether 2,439 patients recovered from the disease taking the number of cured people to 20,49,999.

The number of active cases in West Bengal now is 19,143. 

The state tested 14,341 samples since Wednesday evening, the department said.

(Inputs from PTI)

Related stories

Telangana Sees 836 New Covid-19 Cases

Sikkim Reports 206 New Covid-19 Cases

Maharashtra Logs 2,203 New Covid-19 Cases, Three Deaths; Active Count At 13,665

Tags

National Increases Covid-19 Death Tolls Negligence Positivity Rate Government Facilities Fatality Rate West Bengal's Covid-19 Positivity Rate West Bengal CM
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Stock Market Today: Sensex Gains 500 Points, Nifty At 17,087

Stock Market Today: Sensex Gains 500 Points, Nifty At 17,087

CWG 2022: India's Day 1 Schedule In Birmingham

CWG 2022: India's Day 1 Schedule In Birmingham