Saturday, Jun 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Bengal Protests: Governor Expresses Concern Over Violence

West Bengal Governor, Jaideep Dhankar, in his tweets, has expressed concerns over the violence breaking out across the state after the BJP spokesperson's controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammed.

Bengal Protests: Governor Expresses Concern Over Violence
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar PTI FIle Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Jun 2022 4:19 pm

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday expressed concern over the “worsening law and order” situation in the state, following protests in several parts of Howrah district over controversial remarks made by two suspended BJP functionaries against Prophet Mohammad. He asked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to deal sternly with the problem and take action against lawbreakers. 


“Concerned at worsening law & order situation...Inaction @chief_west@WBPolice @KolkataPolice is an unfortunate endorsement of the criminality of law violators. Appeal #MamataBanerjee to sternly deal with lawbreakers. All involved be identified and arrested,” Dhankhar wrote on Twitter. 


The situation in Howrah, which witnessed violent protests against controversial remarks of suspended BJP spokespersons, was peaceful on Saturday morning, officials said. Protesters clashed with police personnel in Dhulagarh, Panchla, and Uluberia areas when law enforcers tried to end a blockade on a national highway stretch on Friday. They set police vehicles on fire and damaged public property during the agitations.


Internet services have been suspended across the district till June 13 and prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC imposed in several areas such as Uluberia, Domjur, and Panchla till June 15. Commuters had to face problems as road and railway tracks were blocked by protesters in the district. Several local and express trains were canceled due to the violence. 

Related stories

‘Why Should Common People Suffer Because Of Sin Committed By BJP?’: Mamata Banerjee On Howrah Violence

Bengal BJP Chief Barred From Entering The Violence-hit Howrah

West Bengal: Fire Breaks Out At Howrah Paint Factory, 18 Injured

Tags

National Jagdeep Dhankar West Bengal Protests Mamta Banerjee Prophet Mohammed Controversial Remarks Howrah District Lawbreakers
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Prophet Muhammad Row: All That Happened In Islamic World And Reaction In India

Prophet Muhammad Row: All That Happened In Islamic World And Reaction In India

SL Vs AUS, 3rd T20I: Preview, Streaming

SL Vs AUS, 3rd T20I: Preview, Streaming