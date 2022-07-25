Bengal Logs 1,094 New Covid-19 Cases, Seven Fresh Fatalities

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 20,86,483 on Monday as 1,094 more people tested positive for the infection, while seven fresh fatalities pushed the toll to 21,327, a health bulletin said.

The state had recorded 1,817 cases and six deaths on the previous day. The number of active cases dipped to 22,657 from 24,329 on the previous day as 2,759 people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 20,42,499.

The daily positivity rate was at 12.65 per cent as 8,645 samples were tested for COVID-19, as against 14,646 on the previous day.

(With PTI inputs)