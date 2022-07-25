Monday, Jul 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Bengal Logs 1,094 New Covid-19 Cases, Seven Fresh Fatalities

The number of active cases dipped to 22,657 from 24,329 on the previous day as 2,759 people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 20,42,499.

undefined
Fresh Cases in Bengal Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Jul 2022 10:27 pm

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 20,86,483 on Monday as 1,094 more people tested positive for the infection, while seven fresh fatalities pushed the toll to 21,327, a health bulletin said.

The state had recorded 1,817 cases and six deaths on the previous day. The number of active cases dipped to 22,657 from 24,329 on the previous day as 2,759 people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 20,42,499.

The daily positivity rate was at 12.65 per cent as 8,645 samples were tested for COVID-19, as against 14,646 on the previous day.

Related stories

Maharashtra Covid-19 Cases Drop Below 1,000-Mark, 6 More Die, Active Tally At 14,534

Madhya Pradesh Sees 227 Covid-19 Cases, One Death; Active Tally Now 1,589

Tamil Nadu Logs 1,903 New Covid-19 Cases

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Covid COVID-19 Mask Important Fresh Cases Rise In Cases Guidelines To Follow Deaths Recoveries Pandemic Covid-19 Waves Vaccination Drive
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

China 'Largest Threat' To Britain, Has Targeted India: UK Prime Minister Candidate Rishi Sunak

China 'Largest Threat' To Britain, Has Targeted India: UK Prime Minister Candidate Rishi Sunak

WI Vs IND, 1st ODI: India Start Favourites

WI Vs IND, 1st ODI: India Start Favourites