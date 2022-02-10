Thursday, Feb 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Be Aware Of Fake Websites Offering Govt Recruitments, Says National Recruitment Agency

The candidates/applicants/aspirants and the general public are accordingly advised to keep themselves away from such types of fake advertisements/websites/videos, it said.

Be Aware Of Fake Websites Offering Govt Recruitments, Says National Recruitment Agency
Be Aware Of Fake Websites Offering Govt Recruitments, Says National Recruitment Agency

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Feb 2022 7:39 pm

The National Recruitment Agency, which is mandated to conduct online examinations for central government recruitments, has asked people to be aware of fake websites offering jobs in its name.


It has come to notice that some fake advertisements offering vacancies through recruitment examinations for or by National Recruitment Agency (NRA) are being published in websites/YouTube videos on the Internet (for example, the fake website nragovt.online), the NRA said in a public notice issued on Tuesday. 


“It is hereby clarified that such websites are completely fake and false. Appropriate action in this regard is being taken as per law,” it said. NRA is yet to launch its official website, the notice stated. 

Related stories

HC Seeks Presence Of NrDMC, Delhi Police Commissioners On Plea Against Hawking In Chandni Chowk

In Current Times, Monetary And Fiscal Policies Cannot Be A 'Question Of Either Or', Says RBI Governor

MediaOne Claims In Kerala HC It Was 'victimised' For Fair News Reporting


The candidates/applicants/aspirants and the general public are accordingly advised to keep themselves away from such types of fake advertisements/websites/videos, it said. 


The NRA has been tasked to conduct the Common Eligibility Test (CET) to screen/shortlist candidates for jobs in the government sector for which recruitment is currently carried out through the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). 

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Fake Website Delhi Government Government Of India Websites Recruitment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

37.33 Lakh Smart Electricity Meters Installed In Country So Far: R K Singh

37.33 Lakh Smart Electricity Meters Installed In Country So Far: R K Singh

Telangana's Downward Trend Continues, Reports 767 New Coronavirus Cases

MP: Cop Caught Taking Rs 25,000 Bribe In Jabalpur

10 New Schools Of Specialised Excellence To Be Operational In Delhi From The Academic Year 2022-23

Covid: 547 New Cases, Seven More Deaths In J&K

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Police and forensics team investigating the scene of violence as they stand in front of a burnt vehicle in Tikonia, Lakhimpur Kheri, in October.

A Look Back At Lakhimpur Kheri Violence As Accused Ashish Mishra Gets Bail

Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar

Happy Anniversary: Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar's Moments To Remember

Visitors flock to Gruga park in Essen, Germany to watch illuminated trees and light art.

Trees Lit Up With Neon Fireflies At Germany's Light Art Festival

Students of Alia University in Kolkata turned up in large numbers with placards and slogans to protests against the recent ban on hijab in several educational institutions in Karnataka.

Kolkata Women Take To Streets Against Hijab Controversy In Karnataka

A woman shows her inked finger after casting vote at a polling station, during the first phase of UP Assembly elections, in Dadri.

UP Assembly Elections 2022: Polling At 58 Seats Begin In West UP