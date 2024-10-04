Barzakh | A Short Story

“Oh! forgive me. I just couldn’t control myself. Just let me explain please.” The woman said as she held out what looked like an envelope. She opened it carefully and took out a photograph. “This is my father.” She said pointing towards the man in the photograph. “He was taken away months before I was born. This is all I have ever seen of him. This is all I have left of him. And one day when he will come back this is the only thing that will identify us for each other… Oh sorry, now is not the time for distractions. Let me come back to the matter at hand. This photo, by the looks of it, seems to have been taken no more than five or six years before I was born. Let us assume the worst just to be on safer side. Say it is even ten years older than me. And I am no more than 30 years old, that makes it 40 years old at the maximum. And yours, as you say, and I believe you, is no more than 25 years old. And you, excuse my bad manners, but now is not the time for it, you my dear look no younger than 60 years at least.” The woman said and gestured towards Shurka as if all that made any sense to him. But it didn’t. He just shrugged his shoulders.