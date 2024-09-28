Book Excerpt: To Be Or Not To Be In Kashmir

We had planned to perform Badshah Pather in more villages after a short break of two months. Meanwhile, I received an email from a professor of theatre at Stanford University in the US. She had heard about my work in Kashmir and wanted to see some of the performances and talk to the Bhands. It was a surprise that someone so far away was interested in my work. It turned out that she was writing a book and wanted to talk about my work in Kashmir. I realized that Kashmir had become a boiling subject internationally. I replied to her mail informing her that I would be going to Srinagar, and if she could come during that time she could join me. Otherwise, she could make a trip on her own. I would arrange everything from Delhi for her. She immediately let me know the dates of her arrival in Delhi and wanted to accompany me to Kashmir. So, I made the plans, accordingly, bringing along my son Anant, now a documentary filmmaker and photographer, with me.