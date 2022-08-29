Monday, Aug 29, 2022
Ramdevra Fair Beings With Pomp In Rajasthan, 35 Lakh People Expected

After aarti, Collector Dabi and Superintendent of Police Bhanwar Singh Nathwat took stock of the arrangements.

Ramdevra Fair pilgrims in Pushkar
Ramdevra Fair pilgrims in Pushkar Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Aug 2022 10:28 am

Scores of devotees on Monday morning took part in the ‘Mangala Aarti’, which marked the beginning of the annual Ramdevra fair that is being held after two years due to the Covid situation.

The fair, in which around 35 lakh devotees are expected to take part till its last day on September 7, is organised to commemorate the incarnation of Baba Ramdev, a folk deity in western Rajasthan.

A golden crown was installed on the deity’s ‘samadhi’ (resting place). Priest Kamal Kishore Changani performed the ‘abhishek’ with milk, curd, honey, fragrance and panchamrit. District Collector Tina Dabi greeted the devotees.

Apart from devotees arriving in vehicles, a large number of people also take out ‘padayatras’ from different parts of Rajasthan as well as from other states.

The Rajasthan government has decided to give a tax exemption to passenger vehicles coming from other states.

Accordingly, the exemption in motor vehicles tax and special road tax will be applicable for 13 days from August 29 to September 10, according to a release issued by the government.

The fair is held in the Hindu month of ‘Bhadrapada’. It officially starts on 'Bhadrapada Shukla Dwitiya', i.e., August 29.

Baba Ramdev, a Tanwar Rajput and saint, took ‘samadhi’ in 1459 AD, at the age of 33 years, in this village. He was considered to be the incarnation of Lord Krishna and has worshippers from the Hindu, Muslim, Jain and Sikh communities. 

Visually told More

