National

Ayodhya: 12-Year-Old Gangrape Survivor's Family Agrees For Termination Of Her Pregnancy

Two persons allegedly raped the girl two months ago and also filmed the act. The incident came to light after the girl was found to be pregnant during a medical check-up, police said.

ayodhya gangrape case
A bulldozer being used to demolish the bakery of Moid Khan who is accused of allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl, in Ayodhya, Saturday Photo: PTI
info_icon

A 12-year-girl who was gangraped in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya and was found pregnant in recent health checkups was on Monday admitted to a government hospital in Lucknow where she underwent medical tests under the supervision of senior doctors.

A report said that the girl’s family has given its consent for termination of the pregnancy.

Uttar Pradesh Police on July 30 arrested Moid Khan, who ran a bakery in Ayodhya district's Bhadarsa Nagar, and his employee Raju Khan, in connection with the minor's gangrape.

Moid Khan and Raju Khan allegedly raped the girl two months ago and also filmed the act. The incident came to light after the girl was found to be pregnant during a medical check-up, police said.

The Ayodhya district administration demolished Moid Khan's "illegal" bakery on August 3.

The girl was admitted to Queen Mary Hospital -- the obstetrics and gynaecology department of King George's Medical University (KGMU).

"The girl underwent medical tests under the supervision of senior doctors. A team of specialists is examining the condition of the girl. She is being given proper medical treatment," according to a KGMU statement cited in a news agency PTI report.

She was referred to KGMU as the women's hospital in Ayodhya did not have the facility to provide adequate treatment, the district's Chief Medical Officer Sanjay Jain said.

Jain said a team of doctors from Ayodhya accompanied the girl during her transit.

An Indian Express report quoted Jain saying that the "girl’s family has given its consent, and now the doctors overseeing her care will decide the next steps for the abortion.”

KGMU spokesperson Sudhir Singh told PTI, "The girl has been admitted to the Queen Mary Hospital. A team of doctors under Sujata Deo is monitoring her."

BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, have alleged that the prime accused in the gangrape case, Moid Khan, was a member of the Samajwadi Party and part of Faizabad MP Awadhesh Prasad's team, triggering a political slugfest.

The opposition Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday claimed the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh was "using" the Ayodhya incident to defame his party.

The shifting of the 12-year-old rape survivor to the Queen Mary Hospital took place a day after a three-member BJP delegation met her and her family members and later urged the state government to raise the compensation amount from Rs 5 lakh to 25 lakh.

The delegation also included Rajya Sabha MP Baburam Nishad and Narendra Kashyap, Uttar Pradesh's minister of state [independent charge] for backward-class welfare. Nishad said on Sunday "the girl is in a critical condition and doctors are giving her the best treatment."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SA20 2025: Dinesh Karthik To Play For Paarl Royals In Third Season
  2. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI Preview: India Batters Must Beat Sri Lanka Spinners To Avoid Series Loss After 27 Years
  3. Vinod Kambli, Former India Cricketer, Faces Severe Health Condition, Struggles To Walk - Video
  4. Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley To Step Down At End Of Season
  5. Bangladesh Protests: Former Skipper Mashrafe Mortaza's House In Narail Set On Fire
Football News
  1. Paris Olympics, Football Wrap: France Beat Egypt 3-1 To Face Spain In Final Gold Medal Match
  2. Football Transfers: Oriol Romeu Returns To Girona From Barcelona On Season-Long Loan
  3. Fermin Lopez Praises Spain's Comeback Grit As They Reach Paris Olympics 2024 Final
  4. Karim Adeyemi Rejects Exit Rumors, Commits To Borussia Dortmund
  5. Vivianne Miedema 'Followed Her Gut' When Choosing Man City
Tennis News
  1. Paris 2024: 'Your Gold Will Come' -Djokovic Backs Alcaraz For Future Olympics Success
  2. Sebastian Korda Walks In Father's Footsteps With Washington Open Triumph
  3. Washington Open: Former World No 1 Paula Badosa Ends Two Year Trophy Drought
  4. Novak Djokovic Eyes Los Angeles 2028 Olympics After Gold Medal Glory In Paris 2024
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Djokovic Outclasses Alcaraz On Chatrier To Win First Gold Medal - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Legend Hassan Sardar Predicts Gold For The Indian Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024
  2. India Vs Great Britain Hockey Quarter-Final, Paris Olympics: Chak De India Actor’s Shocking Connection With Amit Rohidas’ Red Card Revealed
  3. IND Vs GER Hockey Semi-Final, Paris Olympics: Motivated India Look To Script Another Historic Chapter- Preview
  4. India Vs Germany, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Semi-Final Match On TV And Online
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Amul India's Brilliant Tribute To Men's Hockey Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ayodhya: 12-Year-Old Gangrape Survivor's Family Agrees For Termination Of Her Pregnancy
  2. Veteran BJP Leader LK Advani In Hospital Again, Condition Stable
  3. Wayanad Landslides: 226 Dead, Search Ops On At Chaliyar River Basin; Schools To Open Soon
  4. Kerala: Padma Shri Awardee Arrested For Financial Fraud In Thrissur
  5. Four Vintage Cars Gutted In Fire At Tent Godowns In South Delhi
Entertainment News
  1. Divya Seth's Daughter Mihika Passes Away, Actress Shares The News On Social Media
  2. 'Son Of Sardaar 2': Ajay Devgn-Mrunal Thakur Begin Shoot With Prayers And Dhol In UK - Watch Video Inside
  3. Fawad Khan-Sanam Saeed's Show 'Barzakh' To Be Withdrawn From YouTube Pakistan; Here's Why
  4. Director David Lynch Diagnosed With Emphysema Due To 'Many Years Of Smoking', Fans Offer Support
  5. 'House Of The Dragon' To Conclude With Season 4, Makers Confirm Season 3 To Go On Floors In 2025
US News
  1. US Economic Crisis: Are We On The Brink Of A Major Recession?
  2. US Judge Rules Google Violated Laws To Maintain Search Monopoly
  3. Kamala Harris Is Now Democratic Presidential Nominee, Will Face Off Against Donald Trump This Fall
  4. Viral TikTok Video Exposes Racism At Virginia City's Firehouse Saloon, Sparks Investigation | Controversy Explained
  5. Top 10 Countries With The Highest Indian Population In 2024 | Ranked
World News
  1. Bangladesh Protests: Ex-PM, Student Leader, Nobel Prize Winner | Key Names For New Govt
  2. Bangladesh Protests LIVE: President Dissolves Parliament; Over 100 Dead Since Hasina's Exit
  3. US Economic Crisis: Are We On The Brink Of A Major Recession?
  4. From Possible To Probable - Why Australia Decided To Raise Its Terror Threat Level | Explained
  5. Bangladesh: President Shahabuddin Dissolves Parliament Day After Hasine Resigned
Latest Stories
  1. 'Son Of Sardaar 2': Ajay Devgn-Mrunal Thakur Begin Shoot With Prayers And Dhol In UK - Watch Video Inside
  2. From Possible To Probable - Why Australia Decided To Raise Its Terror Threat Level | Explained
  3. Paris Olympics: Vinesh Phogat Defeats Ukraine's Oksana Livach, Enters Semi-Final
  4. Neeraj Chopra In Javelin Throw Paris Olympics 2024 Qualifications: Indian Qualifies With Season Best 89.34m, Kishore Jena Exits - As It Happened
  5. Ayodhya: 12-Year-Old Gangrape Survivor's Family Agrees For Termination Of Her Pregnancy
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 6, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Paris Olympics Day 11 Live Updates: Vinesh Phogat In Quarter-Final Action; Neeraj Chopra Qualifies For Men's Javelin Throw Final
  8. Bangladesh Protests LIVE: President Dissolves Parliament; Over 100 Dead Since Hasina's Exit