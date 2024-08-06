Ayodhya: 12-Year-Old Gangrape Survivor's Family Agrees For Termination Of Her Pregnancy

A 12-year-girl who was gangraped in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya and was found pregnant in recent health checkups was on Monday admitted to a government hospital in Lucknow where she underwent medical tests under the supervision of senior doctors.
A report said that the girl’s family has given its consent for termination of the pregnancy.
Uttar Pradesh Police on July 30 arrested Moid Khan, who ran a bakery in Ayodhya district's Bhadarsa Nagar, and his employee Raju Khan, in connection with the minor's gangrape.
Moid Khan and Raju Khan allegedly raped the girl two months ago and also filmed the act. The incident came to light after the girl was found to be pregnant during a medical check-up, police said.
The Ayodhya district administration demolished Moid Khan's "illegal" bakery on August 3.
The girl was admitted to Queen Mary Hospital -- the obstetrics and gynaecology department of King George's Medical University (KGMU).
"The girl underwent medical tests under the supervision of senior doctors. A team of specialists is examining the condition of the girl. She is being given proper medical treatment," according to a KGMU statement cited in a news agency PTI report.
She was referred to KGMU as the women's hospital in Ayodhya did not have the facility to provide adequate treatment, the district's Chief Medical Officer Sanjay Jain said.
Jain said a team of doctors from Ayodhya accompanied the girl during her transit.
An Indian Express report quoted Jain saying that the "girl’s family has given its consent, and now the doctors overseeing her care will decide the next steps for the abortion.”
KGMU spokesperson Sudhir Singh told PTI, "The girl has been admitted to the Queen Mary Hospital. A team of doctors under Sujata Deo is monitoring her."
BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, have alleged that the prime accused in the gangrape case, Moid Khan, was a member of the Samajwadi Party and part of Faizabad MP Awadhesh Prasad's team, triggering a political slugfest.
The opposition Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday claimed the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh was "using" the Ayodhya incident to defame his party.
The shifting of the 12-year-old rape survivor to the Queen Mary Hospital took place a day after a three-member BJP delegation met her and her family members and later urged the state government to raise the compensation amount from Rs 5 lakh to 25 lakh.
The delegation also included Rajya Sabha MP Baburam Nishad and Narendra Kashyap, Uttar Pradesh's minister of state [independent charge] for backward-class welfare. Nishad said on Sunday "the girl is in a critical condition and doctors are giving her the best treatment."