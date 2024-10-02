'Avoid Travel, Exercise Caution': Indian Embassy Issues Advisory For Nationals In Israel Amid Tension

In view of the escalating tensions following the latest Iranian missile attack on Tuesday targeting Israel, the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv issued an advisory for all Indian nationals living in the country. Taking cognisance of the impact of the ongoing conflict, the advisory asked Indian citizens to stay vigilant and adhere to the protocols as advised by the local authorities.
"Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel within the country and stay close to the safety shelters. The Embassy is closely monitoring the situatiuon and remains in regular touch with the Israeli authorities to ensure the safety of all our nationals," the advisory read.
Adding to the escalating tension across the Middle East, Iran in a fresh salvo fired missiles towards Israeli capital Tel Aviv. Social media platforms and Iranian TV stations are flooded with footage of missiles being launched in the darkness from unidentified locations in Iran.
Amid the alleged Iranian attack, waves of sirens reportedly sounded across Israel. As per the IDF, Tehran had launched over 150 missiles towards the state.
"In response to the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and Nilforooshan, we targeted the heart of the occupied territories," a statement by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran read.
According to Iran's official statement, the attack targeted air and radar bases as well as security apparatus that planned the killing of senior Hamas and Hezbollah figures.
While confirming the attack on Israel, Iran referenced the recent deaths of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and Revolutionary Guard Gen. Abbas Nilforushan, both killed in an Israeli airstrike. Iran's official statement also mentioned the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, a top leader of Hamas in Tehran in July.