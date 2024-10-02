National

'Avoid Travel, Exercise Caution': Indian Embassy Issues Advisory For Nationals In Israel Amid Tension

The Indian Embassy in Israel issued the advisory in view of the escalating tension in Israel as Iran in a fresh salvo fired missiles toward Israeli capital Tel Aviv on Tuesday. Social media platforms and Iranian TV stations are flooded with footage of missiles being launched in the darkness from unidentified locations in Iran.

Indians in Israel Iran Missile attack advisory Tel Aviv Indian Embassy
Indians in Israel (Representational Image) Photo: PTI
info_icon

In view of the escalating tensions following the latest Iranian missile attack on Tuesday targeting Israel, the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv issued an advisory for all Indian nationals living in the country. Taking cognisance of the impact of the ongoing conflict, the advisory asked Indian citizens to stay vigilant and adhere to the protocols as advised by the local authorities.

"Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel within the country and stay close to the safety shelters. The Embassy is closely monitoring the situatiuon and remains in regular touch with the Israeli authorities to ensure the safety of all our nationals," the advisory read.

Missile, Rocket fire spotted towards Israel from Iran - | Photo: Various Users on X
Iran Attacks Israel: Iran Fires Over 100 Missiles; Israelis Cleared To Leave Bomb Shelters

BY Outlook Web Desk

Adding to the escalating tension across the Middle East, Iran in a fresh salvo fired missiles towards Israeli capital Tel Aviv. Social media platforms and Iranian TV stations are flooded with footage of missiles being launched in the darkness from unidentified locations in Iran.

Amid the alleged Iranian attack, waves of sirens reportedly sounded across Israel. As per the IDF, Tehran had launched over 150 missiles towards the state.

"In response to the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and Nilforooshan, we targeted the heart of the occupied territories," a statement by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran read.

Iran launches missile attack on Israel on Tuesday - AP
Israel-Iran Tensions LIVE: Iran Threatens To Attack Israeli Infrastructure After Netanyahu's Retaliation Vow

BY Outlook Web Desk

According to Iran's official statement, the attack targeted air and radar bases as well as security apparatus that planned the killing of senior Hamas and Hezbollah figures.

While confirming the attack on Israel, Iran referenced the recent deaths of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and Revolutionary Guard Gen. Abbas Nilforushan, both killed in an Israeli airstrike. Iran's official statement also mentioned the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, a top leader of Hamas in Tehran in July.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Babar Azam Resigns: Who Will Be Pakistan's Next White-Ball Captain?
  2. Japan Vs Philippines Toss Update, T20 World Cup Qualifier: JPN Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  3. Denmark Vs Qatar Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League A 2024-26: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. United Arab Emirates Vs United States Live Streaming, Namibia T20I Tri-Series: When, Where To Watch UAE Vs USA Match On TV And Online
  5. Kenya Vs Kuwait Live Streaming, ICC CWC Challenge League A 2024-26: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
Football News
  1. Aston Villa Vs Bayern Munich: Harry Doubtful For Champions League Clash, Coach Vincent Reveals
  2. Newcastle United 1-0 AFC Wimbledon: Fabian Schar's Penalty Clinches Smooth Progress In EFL Cup
  3. Simeone Demands Stricter Penalties On Players Provoking Fans After Courtois Targeted In Derby
  4. Inter 4-0 Red Star Belgrade, Champions League: Taremi Off The Mark As Nerazzurri Run Riot
  5. PSV 1-1 Sporting CP, Champions League: Braganca Stunner Salvages Late Draw
Tennis News
  1. Sumit Nagal Vs Wu Yibing, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Shanghai Masters 2024 Match
  2. Shanghai Masters 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Draw, Indians In Action And Where To Watch
  3. China Open: Injury Forces Osaka Out As Gauff Progresses To Quarters
  4. Jannik Sinner Tees Up Blockbuster Carlos Alcaraz Meeting In China Open Final
  5. China Open: Alcaraz Passes Medvedev Test To Reach Beijing Final
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Avoid Travel, Exercise Caution': Indian Embassy Issues Advisory For Nationals In Israel Amid Tension
  2. J&K's Storied 'Durbar Move' Turns Poll Issue
  3. The Jamaat's Strategic Comeback
  4. The Shifting Nature of 'Delhi's Agents' In Kashmir
  5. Sonam Wangchuk's Detention Draws Political Backlash
Entertainment News
  1. What Does the Iconic Photo of Bhagat Singh Actually Mean?
  2. Malayalam Actor Siddique Gets Interim Protection From Arrest In Rape Case From SC
  3. Mithun Chakraborty To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award I Here's The List Of All The Celebs Honoured With The Prestigious Award So Far
  4. Can Lalit Vachani’s New Documentary Change People’s Minds About Umar Khalid?
  5. Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away At 89: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, JK Rowling Pay Tribute To Harry Potter Star
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  2. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  3. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  4. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  5. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
World News
  1. Israel-Iran Tensions LIVE: Iran Threatens To Attack Israeli Infrastructure After Netanyahu's Retaliation Vow
  2. Iran Attacks Israel: Iran Fires Over 100 Missiles; Israelis Cleared To Leave Bomb Shelters
  3. Middle-East Tension: Suspected Terror Attack In Tel Aviv's Jaffa; At Least 6 Dead In Mass Shooting
  4. Australia To Offer 1000 Visas For Indian Nationals For Work, Holidays And More | What We Know
  5. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
Latest Stories
  1. Singapore Women's Tour Of Japan 2024 Live Streaming: JPN-W Vs SGP-W Complete Schedule, Squads, Telecast Details
  2. Horoscope For October 1, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  3. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: When Does Action Begin? Check Kanpur Weather Forecast For Day 5
  4. Navratri vs Durga Puja: Key Differences Between The Two Celebrations Honouring Goddess Durga
  5. Indonesia Vs Japan Toss Update, ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 5: INA Opt To Bowl - Check Playing XIs
  6. 'No Positive Approach From Govt': Doctors Resume Complete Ceasework In Kolkata | RG Kar Case
  7. Mumbai Vs Rest Of India Toss Update, Irani Cup: ROI Field First In Lucknow - Check Playing XIs
  8. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5 Highlights: IND Beat BAN By 7 Wickets In Kanpur | BAN 233, 146; IND - 285/9d, 98/3