Saturday, Jul 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Assam Records 800 New Covid-19 Cases, Two Fresh Fatalities

The positivity rate marginally dipped to 10.10 per cent from 10.83 per cent on the previous day as 7,922 samples were tested for the infection.

undefined
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Jul 2022 10:28 am

Assam's Covid-19 tally rose to 7,34,012 on Saturday as 800 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.  Two more people succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 6,665. Besides, 1,347 patients have died due to comorbidities thus far.

Baksa district recorded the highest number of new cases at 60, followed by Goalpara (50) and Darrang (47). The fresh fatalities were reported in Nagaon and Kamrup Metropolitan districts.

Related stories

Covid-19 Update: India Logs 21,411 Fresh Infections, Active Caseload Crosses 150,000

Thane Records 124 New Covid-19 Cases; Active Tally At 950

Biden's Covid Symptoms Improve; WH Says He's Staying Busy

The state now has 5,508 active cases, while 7,20,492 people have recovered from the disease, including 615 in the last 24 hours, it said, adding that the recovery rate stood at 98.16 per cent.

The positivity rate marginally dipped to 10.10 per cent from 10.83 per cent on the previous day as 7,922 samples were tested for the infection. The administration has thus far tested over 2.8 crore samples for Covid-19, and fully vaccinated 2.16 crore people. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Assam New Covid-19 Cases State Health Department Covid-19 Death Toll Active Covid Cases COVID-19 Vaccine Baksa District
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Indian Finalists At Athletics Worlds 2022

Indian Finalists At Athletics Worlds 2022

MP Reports 219 Covid-19 Cases, One Death; Active Tally Stands At 1,435

MP Reports 219 Covid-19 Cases, One Death; Active Tally Stands At 1,435