Assam Floods Death Toll 56, Srinagar Hotter Than Delhi, Several Roads Shut In Himachal | Weather Updates

Among the states reeling under flood situation, Assam is the worst-hit with eight people dead so far and over 16.25 lakh people under the deluge across 27 districts on Wednesday, as per an official bulletin.

At present, the mighty Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger marks at Nimatighat, Tezpur, Guwahati, Goalpara and Dhubri. Photo: PTI
Monsoon has covered entire India, with parts of the country battling floods, landslides and other rain-related mishaps that have led to loss of lives and displaced lakhs of people. Among the states reeling under flood situation, Assam is the worst-hit with eight people dead so far and over 16.25 lakh people under the deluge in across 27 districts on Wednesday, as per an official bulletin.

Incessant rainfall has caused flooding at several places in Manipur also, with Imphal West and Imphal East districts inundated after two major rivers breached embankments, prompting the evacuation of over 2,000 people, officials said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile. in the hills and plains of North and Central India, Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, which recorded its hottest July day in over two decades on Wednesday, is hotter than Delhi where rains have brought the temperatures down. Punjab and Haryana also saw a drop in maximum temperatures on Wednesday after rainfall lashed parts of the two states in the last 24 hours, according to the meteorological department.

Assam Floods and Weather News Updates

  • Assam Floods | 56 Dead So Far: Till Tuesday, more than 11.3 lakh people were suffering in flood waters across 23 districts of Assam. According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), two persons died at Tezpur revenue circle of Sonitpur district, while one each drowned at Mayong of Morigaon, Naharkatia of Dibrugarh, Pub Mangaladi of Darrang, Dergaon of Golaghat, Halem of Biswanath and Margherita of Tinsukia. With this, the total number of people losing their lives in this year's flood, landslide and storm has increased to 56. Besides, three more persons are missing and feared to be washed away by flood waters in Sonitpur, Sivasagar and Golaghat districts.

  • Assam Floods | Dhubri Worst-Hit: Dhubri is the worst hit with over 2.23 lakh people suffering, followed by Darrang with nearly 1.84 lakh people and Lakhimpur with more than 1.66 lakh people reeling under flood waters, it added. The administration has been operating 515 relief camps and relief distribution centres in 24 districts, where 3,86,950 people have taken shelter at present. Nearly 8,400 people have been rescued by civil administration, SDRF, NDRF and Emergency Services personnel from various parts of the state, ASDMA said.

  • Assam Floods | Brahmaputra Above Danger Mark: At present, the mighty Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger marks at Nimatighat, Tezpur, Guwahati, Goalpara and Dhubri. Its tributaries Subansiri at Badatighat, Burhidihing at Chenimari, Dikhou at Sivasagar, Disang at Nanglamuraghat, Dhansiri at Numaligarh, and Kopili at Kampur and Dharamtul are flowing above the danger levels. The Barak river is flowing above the danger mark at AP Ghat, BP Ghat, Chotabakra and Fuletrak, while its tributaries Dhaleswari at Gharmura, Katakhal at Matizuri and Kushiyara at Karimganj town and are also flowing above the danger marks, ASDMA said.

  • Srinagar Sees Hottest July In Years, Hotter Than Delhi: Kashmir is currently under the grip of a heatwave with day temperatures at various places soaring to record-high, even as Srinagar experienced the hottest July day in over two decades on Wednesday, officials said. Srinagar recorded the maximum temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, the highest temperature in July in 25 years since 1999 when the mercury had settled at 37 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

  • Delhi Weather: Parts of Delhi received rain on Wednesday and on Thursday morning as well, with minimum temperature settling at 24.8 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, the weather department said. The city received 9 mm of rainfall in 24 hours till Thursday morning. The meteorological department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain during the day.

  • Himachal Pradesh: Heavy rains lashed parts of Himachal Pradesh, affecting vehicular traffic on Wednesday while the meteorological department warned of more rainfall along with thunderstorms till July 7. Katuala was the wettest in the state with 169 mm of rain followed by Pandoh with 117 mm, Sujanpura Tira 88 mm, Gohar 60 mm, Mashobra 58 mm and Dharamshala 56.4 mm, the meteorological department said. As many as 18 roads, including 12 in Mandi, four in Chamba and one each in Kangra and Lahaul and Spiti districts were closed for vehicular traffic following rains.

  • Nagaland Rain | 5 Dead: Rain-related incidents have claimed at least five lives and caused widespread damage in Nagaland in the last few days, an official release said on Wednesday. Damages to houses, roads, bridges and paddy fields have been reported, the release issued by Johnny Ruangmei, Joint Chief Executive Officer of the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) said.

