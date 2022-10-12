Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022
Assam Flood Situation Remains Grim, Nearly 40,000 People Affected

Assam Floods: In the last 24 hours, floods due to heavy rains in the state were reported from four districts comprising at least eight revenue circles of nearly 50 villages, the officials said.

Assam Floods
Floods in Assam.(File photo-Representational image)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Oct 2022 3:40 pm

The flood situation in Assam remained serious on Wednesday as incessant rains lashed several districts affecting nearly 40,000 people, officials said.

Many affected people have taken shelter in relief camps and distribution centers of the affected districts, they said.

In the last 24 hours floods due the to heavy rains in the state since Monday were reported from four districts comprising at least eight revenue circles of nearly 50 villages, the officials said.

While Dhemaji, Lakhimpur and Dibrugarh districts have been affected by the rain, flash floods in  Jatinga river affected some areas in Dima Hasao.

"One stone loaded dumper was stuck in Jatinga river when the water level rose suddenly. The driver and the handyman left the vehicle and ran to safety," an official said.

Reports of erosion from Bongaigaon, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Morigaon and Sonitpur districts have also been received.

The district administrations and State Disaster Response Force are evacuating the people from the affected areas.

A Central Water Commission bulletin said Brahmaputra river is flowing above the danger mark at Neamatighat in Jorhat.

The Regional Meteorological Centre here said there will be light to moderate rainfall at most places of Assam and Meghalaya with "isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall" during the day.

Thunderstorms and lightning will take place at isolated places.

From Thursday to Saturday light to moderate rainfall is likely at many places of the state, the weatherman said.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

FIFA U-17 WWC: IND Hope To Get A Point Vs USA

