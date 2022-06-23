'As Assam Faces One Of Its Worst Floods, Govt Is Busy Hosting Maharashtra's Rebel MLAs', Alleges Oppn

The Assam floods got the front-page coverage of the international section of The New York Times on Friday, June 17. But the equation stands different from the national media. While the ravaging monsoon continues to weigh in Assam, with the death toll increasing, has it become another annual event that has now lost the space it deserves in the national media space?

Maybe yes, but not anymore. Not until yesterday.

Following the political fray in the Maharashtra government, cameras have finally reached Guwahati. And alongside the Shiv Sena-BJP tiff, light is being shed on the extreme weather event that is wreaking havoc across State.

While Guwahati is flashing everywhere in the news, how much of the 'breaking' concerns the floods of Assam? Political events at Guwahati hotel and protests outside the same hotel have taken the centre stage in the media.

However, following the influx of rebel Shiv Sena leaders in Assam, the opposition has finally started a discourse on the flood situation, slamming the state-ruled BJP government for indulging in “petty politics” at a time when the state has been hit by devastating floods.

It took ‘Horse-trading’ to discuss the Assam floods

Congress MP Gourav Gogoi said the “diversion of government resources” towards guarding Maharashtra MLAs is heartless and cold-blooded amid the devastating floods. “Until the BJP is ousted, Indian people will continue to be a casualty,” he tweeted.



In another tweet, he said, "Mainstream channels who are covering political news in Guwahati, please cover the desperation of people in Silchar and Karimganj. They don’t have water, people are dying and shamshaans are overflowing with water. Im getting many calls and trying to help as many. #BJPisBusy"



Congress state unit president Bhupen Bora said that when 55 lakh people have been affected and 89 people lost their lives due to the floods, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was extending “royal hospitality” to the MLAs who flew in from Maharashtra.

“The disgusting politics of the chief minister has brought shame to the people of the state,” he said. Sharing photos of flooded roads and houses, TMC MP Sushmita Dev tweeted, “I hear MLAs of Maharashtra coming to Assam as part of the poaching exercise. Parts of Assam are so flooded that there is no drinking water or electricity. Pls don’t distract @himantabiswa (Himanta Biswa Sarma) he needs to focus on this grave situation.”

“At the same time, when Assam is reeling under destructive floods, the BJP government is busy splitting the Shiv Sena. Such is the commitment of BJP to Assam, Maharashtra should take note and give a befitting reply,” tweeted Assam Jatiya Parishad president Lurinjyoti Gogoi.





The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) took a dig at the BJP, which runs Assam and for playing politics at this time of calamity. “No electricity. No clean drinking water. No effective management of the crisis. No care for people's suffering. No leader in sight, standing beside people. Only 40 MLAs from a different state. @BJP4Assam indulges in petty politics alongside the most INSENSITIVE CM @himantabiswa!”





Meanwhile, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Pabitra Margherita added that all people, from politicians to pilgrims, were “welcome” in Assam to attend the ongoing Ambubachi at the Kamakhya temple. “For us, the flood relief is the priority – not just chief minister, cabinet ministers and legislators, each and every BJP party worker is involved in rescue operations 24X7,” he said.

Following the factionalism in the Maharashtra government, CM Himanta Biswa, earlier, told reporters that he was not privy to much information on the developments as he was “busy with flood relief work", reported Indian Express.



A group of Maharashtra MLAs, led by dissident Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, arrived in Guwahati in the morning by a chartered aircraft and were taken to a luxury hotel on the outskirts of the city amid tight security.



The Shiv Sena legislators have rebelled against the party, triggering a crisis in the MVA government in Maharashtra. Sarma said that he would welcome people from across the country and abroad to visit the state. He added that he would be happy if Assam became an “international political epicentre” as long as revenue comes in when it is in dire need of funds due to the devastating floods.

