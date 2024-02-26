After Kejriwal's 'I Should Win Nobel Prize' Remark, BJP Says He Should Be Given 'Bhagoda No. 1' Prize Instead

Mr Poonawalla told news agency ANI: “Those who were with Anna Hazare used to say, 'first resignation, then probe'. Today they will neither give their resignation nor participate in the probe because now they are friends and allies of Lalu Prasad Yadav.”

“They say that this is vendetta politics, and vindictiveness by the ED but then why has the Court not given them any relief?”

