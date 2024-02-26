After Kejriwal's 'I Should Win Nobel Prize' Remark, BJP Says He Should Be Given 'Bhagoda No. 1' Prize Instead

A day after Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal said he deserves a "Nobel Prize" for leading the national capital despite continuous disagreements with the BJP-led Centre, the Saffron party took a swipe at the CM, saying he should be awarded the prize for "Bhagoda No. 1" instead.
In English, "bhagoda" means "fugitive."
"Kejriwal should be given a Nobel prize but he should be given a prize for being 'Bhagoda No. 1," said BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla.
The BJP's national spokesperson made the statement in reaction to Mr Kejriwal's decision to skip his seventh summons by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday. The summons are part of an ongoing investigation into a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy matter.
Mr Poonawalla told news agency ANI: “Those who were with Anna Hazare used to say, 'first resignation, then probe'. Today they will neither give their resignation nor participate in the probe because now they are friends and allies of Lalu Prasad Yadav.”
“They say that this is vendetta politics, and vindictiveness by the ED but then why has the Court not given them any relief?”
On Sunday, while addressing the party workers during the protest over water bills, Mr Kejriwal said: "They (BJP) tried to stop the construction of schools and hospitals in Delhi. They do not want the poor to get the same level of education as their children."
"Only I know, how am I running the government in Delhi, I should get a Nobel prize for this,” he added.
The Aam Aadmi Party convenor also urged voters to support INDIA bloc candidates in the Lok Sabha elections so that their voices could be heard in Parliament.
The opposition's INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) bloc was announced last year to compete in the Lok Sabha election against the ruling BJP.