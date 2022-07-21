Thursday, Jul 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Arunachal Pradesh Celebrates Droupadi Murmu's Victory

Celebrations were seen in many areas of the state capital, and Mein said that rallies would be organised in every village of the state to mark the victory.

undefined
New President Droupadi Murmu.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Jul 2022 8:55 pm

Celebrations began in tribal-dominated Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday evening as NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu was elected the next president of India.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said the people of the state feel proud in celebrating the momentous occasion. Terming it historic, he said the country would progress under Murmu's able guidance.

"I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nada, Home Minister Amit Shah and their cabinet colleagues for choosing a tribal woman for the highest constitutional post of the country, and thank all lawmakers, including the alliance partners, for their support," Mein said.

Related stories

Droupadi Murmu: Her Journey From Councillor In Odisha To Becoming India’s President

Droupadi Murmu Is India's New President; PM Modi, Senior Ministers Visit Her Residence

Presidential Election: Counting Of Votes Underway, Droupadi Murmu Poised To Become First Tribal Woman President Of India

Celebrations were seen in many areas of the state capital, and Mein said that rallies would be organised in every village of the state to mark the victory.

"A victory rally from BJP office to Indira Gandhi Park is scheduled on Friday to showcase that lotus has bloomed across India," BJP's state General Secretary Chow Zingnu Namchoom said.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Arunachal Pradesh Celebrates Droupadi Murmu's Victory Tribal-dominated Victory Rally President Of India Lawmakers Alliance Partners
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Indian Travellers Do Not Require Visas For These 60 Countries, Here’s The Full List

Indian Travellers Do Not Require Visas For These 60 Countries, Here’s The Full List

Remembering Sidhu Moosewala: A Transition From Promoting Toxic Masculinity To Becoming A Man With Perceptions

Remembering Sidhu Moosewala: A Transition From Promoting Toxic Masculinity To Becoming A Man With Perceptions