Arunachal Logs 30 New Covid-19 Cases

The death toll remained unchanged at 296 as no new fatality due to the infection was recorded in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Updated: 13 Aug 2022 4:59 pm

Thirty more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday, nine less than the previous day, with the caseload mounting to 66,383, a senior health official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 296 as no new fatality due to the infection was recorded in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Of the new cases, eight were reported from Namsai district, followed by the Capital Complex Region at four, the official said.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 203 active cases, while 65,884 people have so far recuperated from the disease, including 54 in the last 24 hours, the SSO said.

Namsai district has the highest number of active cases at 38, followed by Upper Siang at 27, East Siang at 24, Leparada at 15, Shi-Yomi and West Kameng at 13 each.

Altogether 12,87,049 samples have been tested for the coronavirus infection in the state thus far, including 259 on Friday, Jampa said. Over 18.10 lakh people have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines, State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said.

-With PTI Input

