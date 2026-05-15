Arunachal Govt Focuses On Fiscal Discipline & Austerity After PM Modi’s Appeal

Summary of this article
50% cut in ministerial convoys, ban on foreign travel for one year, and promotion of virtual meetings to reduce fuel and expenditure.
Strong focus on rationalising spending and efficient resource utilisation in line with PM Modi’s call for wise spending.
Push towards e-office, paperless administration by 2027, and broader sustainable governance practices.
The Arunachal Pradesh government has announced wide-ranging austerity measures and a renewed push for fiscal discipline following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for wise spending amid global economic challenges.
The state Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, approved several cost-cutting steps including a 50% reduction in the convoy strength of the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and all ministers. Other key decisions include restricting foreign travels by ministers and officials for one year, promoting virtual meetings, and accelerating the shift to e-office and paperless administration by March 2027.
These measures aim to rationalise expenditure, promote sustainable practices, and ensure efficient use of public resources while maintaining development momentum. The government emphasised digital governance and environmental sustainability alongside fiscal prudence.