Arrests Of PFI Leaders: Sporadic Violence In Different Parts Of Kerala

Sporadic incidents of violence were reported in various parts of Kerala as the dawn-to-dusk hartal called by Popular Front of India (PFI) was underway in the southern state on Friday.

The hartal was called by the PFI to protest against the raids in the offices and residences of its leaders and their subsequent arrests on Thursday by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other agencies.

On the grounds of terrorism and other linked charges the mutti-headed strikes arrested 106 functionaries of the PFI on Thursday from 93 locations in 15 states. Kerala, where PFI has some strong pockets, accounted for the maximum number of 22 arrests, officials said.

PFI state president C P Mohammed Basheer, national chairman O M A Salam, national secretary Nasaruddin Elamaram, former chairman E Abubacker and others were among those arrested.

Stones were pelted at Kerala State Road Transport Corporation buses (KSRTC) in various districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Alappuzha.

In Alappuzha, KSRTC buses, a tanker lorry and some other vehicles got damaged in the stone pelting allegedly by those supporting the hartal call. A 15-year-old girl and an auto-rickshaw driver suffered minor injuries in the stone pelting allegedly by PFI activists in Kozhikode and Kannur respectively.

Meanwhile, Kerala police beefed up security in the state and issued directions to the district police chiefs to ensure law and order after the PFI called for a day-long state-wide hartal.

The Police statement said, "All the policemen in the state will be deployed for the maintenance of law and orders.”

For long PFI has been under the radar of national security agency NIA for its alleged role in anti-CAA violence in Uttar Pradesh and its alleged links to Islamic State and terrorism. However, PFI leadership has termed these allegations baseless and conspiracy to malign critical voices.

Pointing out that these arrests are made to silence the dissenting voices, A Abdul Sathar, state general secretary, PFI told that the fascist RSS-BJP governments have been using the central agencies. The hartal is scheduled for 12 hours from 6 am in the morning.

On Thursday, PFI workers had taken out marches to the places where raids were carried out and raised slogans against the Centre and its investigating agencies. However, central forces were already deployed in all such places as part of strengthening the security.

Notably, on the same day the arrests were made, senior counsel Dushyant Dave, representing a few petitioners challenging the upholding of hijab ban by Karnataka Government, submitted to the Supreme Court that the Government counsel’s certain linking of hijab issue with the PFI has been taken over by the media.

Criticizing the counsel for unsubstantiated claim Dave said, “It is not an issue which is relevant at all for the purpose of determination here”. The SC has reserved its verdict on the issue on Thursday.

(With PTI Inputs)