Monday, Aug 15, 2022
National

Army Jawan's Body Found 38 Years After He Went Missing In Siachen

The body of an Army jawan has been found 38 years after he went missing in an avalanche in Siachen.

Siachen Glacier
Siachen Glacier FIle Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Aug 2022 8:37 pm

The body of an army jawan was found in an old bunker in Siachen, 38 years after he went missing in an avalanche while on patrol.

 The Sainik Group Centre in Ranikhet on Sunday identified the body as that of Chandrashekhar Harbola of the 19 Kumaon Regiment. Harbola was part of a 20-member troop that was dispatched to the world's highest battlefield for 'Operation Meghdoot' to fight Pakistan in 1984.

 During patrolling, they came into the grip of an ice storm. While the bodies of 15 soldiers were recovered, those of the other five could not be found and Harbola was one among them. His wife Shanti Devi, originally from Almora, currently lives in Saraswati Vihar Colony here. His body is expected to reach here late on Monday.

 Haldwani sub-collector Manish Kumar and tehsildar Sanjay Kumar, who reached Harbola's house, said his last rites will be performed with full military honors.

Shanti Devi said at the time, that they were married for nine years and that she was 28. Their elder daughter at the time was four and the younger one was one and a half years old.

She said Harbola had last arrived home in January 1984, during which he had promised to return soon. However, Shanti Devi said she was proud of her husband as he prioritized his service to the country over the promises made to the family.

 According to information available, Harbola, a resident of Dwarahat in Almora, had enlisted in the army in 1975. Reportedly, the body of another soldier was also found but his identity was yet to be ascertained. 

National Siachen Army Avalanche Almora
Jammu-Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants And Security Forces In Srinagar's Nowhatta

What Is The Future Of Akasa Air After Founder Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Death?

