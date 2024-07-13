Andhra Pradesh: Police Registers FIR After Dancer Bites Off Hen During Live Show

A case has been registered after a dancer killed a hen by biting off its head during live performance in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakarpalli. The police has registered FIR in the incident.
The video shows a dancer, a man dressed in a red saree, biting off the hen's head as part of his group's performance, even as the bird writhes in extreme pain. He even smears its blood on his face. The website Free Press Journal report has identified the dancer group as Vishnu Entertainment.
Earlier, the India chapter of animal rights organisation PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) shared a video of the incident on social media, while saying that it worked actively to get the FIR registered.
“After a disturbing video surfaced on social media showing a man barbaically killing a hen by biting off the bird's head during a dance performance, PETA India worked with Anakapalli district police officials to register an FIR against the performer and organisers,” a PETA India statement read.
“The FIR is under sections 429 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 11(1) of the Prevention of Cruelty of Animals (PCA) Act. This disturbing incident, witnessed by children in the audience, was filmed and posted on social media under the guise of entertainment,” the statement further stated.
“Research shows that people who commit cruelty with animals are repeat offenders who then move on to hurting other animals, including humans,” the organisation said.