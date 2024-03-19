National

AN-32 Aircraft Deployed To Airlift Critical Casualties From Leh To Chandigarh: IAF

The airlift was done as part of ‘Operation Sadbhavna’.

PTI
March 19, 2024
IAF aircraft deployed to airlift critical casualties Photo: X/@IAF_MCC
Indian Air Force's AN-32 aircraft were deployed to airlift "critical casualties" from Leh to Chandigarh recently, officials said on Tuesday.

The airlift was done as part of ‘Operation Sadbhavna’. The IAF also posted photos of an AN-32 aircraft on X.

"As part of Op #Sadbhavana, #IAF An-32 aircraft were deployed to airlift critical casualties from Leh to Chandigarh recently,” the IAF said in a post on X.

“With roads closed due to snow and weather, the IAF remains one of the only lifelines for our citizens from #Ladakh and its surrounding remote areas. @hqwaciaf @OfficeOfLGJandK #HarKaamDeshKeNaam," it said.

The senior IAF official said the number of aircraft were used as per requirements.

