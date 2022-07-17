Monday, Jul 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Amul MD Urges Jammu-Kashmir LG To Identify Land For Dairy Plant

He apprised the Lt Governor on the efforts being made for increasing the milk production capacity in J-K and also shared the need for identifying a suitable land for developing the new dairy plant.

undefined
Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation sells products under the Amul brand. Representational image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Jul 2022 11:13 pm

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Managing Director Rupinder Singh Sodhi on Sunday urged Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to identify a suitable land to set up a new dairy plant in the UT, an official spokesperson said.

Sodhi, accompanied by JKMPCL CEO Gaurav Sharma, informed Sinha that the implementation of Integrated Dairy Development Scheme has resulted in registering a three-time increase in the milk procurement of JKMPCL in three years.

While briefing about the achievements made by Jammu and Kashmir Milk Producers Cooperative Limited, Sodhi informed that JKMPCL is eyeing to achieve Rs 325 crore worth turnover this year, the spokesman said.

Related stories

Amul Urges Environment Ministry To Postpone Ban On Plastic Straw By One Year; Cites Paucity Of Paper Straws

Amul Makes Foray Into Organic Food Industry

J&K: 3 Pakistani Terrorists, Policeman Killed In Baramulla Encounter

He apprised the Lt Governor on the efforts being made for increasing the milk production capacity in J-K and also shared the need for identifying a suitable land for developing the new dairy plant.

It was informed that JKMPCL has paid Rs 350 crore in the last two years for milk procurement to small and marginal farmers, providing them better livelihood especially during Covid times, the spokesperson said. Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation sells products under the Amul brand.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Amul MD Urges Jammu-Kashmir LG Identify Land Dairy Plant Milk Procurement Milk Production Capacity Dairy Development Scheme
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Russian Cruise Missiles Rain Down On Southern Ukrainian City

Russian Cruise Missiles Rain Down On Southern Ukrainian City

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 May Take Another 15 Days To Be Announced

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 May Take Another 15 Days To Be Announced