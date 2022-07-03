Sunday, Jul 03, 2022
Amit Shah To Table Political Resolution At BJP National Executive

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah will table the all important political resolution at the party's national executive meeting here on Sunday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah PTI

Updated: 03 Jul 2022 2:45 pm

Laying out the party's stand on various key issues and setting the tone for its political activities in the coming days, Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah will table the all important political resolution at the party's national executive meeting here on Sunday. With the executive meeting being held in the backdrop of the Nupur Sharma row and the killing of Udaipur tailor Kanahiya Lal, it is being keenly watched if the party makes any reference to these two incidents in its resolution, which will be seconded by two chief ministers.

In its condolence resolution on Saturday, the party had paid tributes to Kanahiya Lal and Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala besides others. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Karnataka Chief Minister Basvraj Bomai will second the resolution.

It is likely that in the political resolution, the Modi government's welfare measures, the BJP's victory in recent assembly polls and its preparation for upcoming assembly polls will be discussed. This resolution may also send out a political message to the party's rank and file on various prevailing issues and also for the upcoming assembly polls.

Before the start of the national executive meeting, BJP's vice president Vasundhara Raje Scindia on Saturday had said all important and prevailing issues will be discussed in the meeting. A resolution on the Modi government's welfare measures and economy was tabled by Union minister and senior party leader Rajnath Singh in the BJP's national meeting on Saturday. 

(With PTI Inputs)

