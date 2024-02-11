Amit Shah To Discuss LS Poll Strategy With Karnataka BJP Leaders Today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to formulate the party's strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls during his meetings with the state leadership on Sunday, Karnataka BJP chief B Y Vijayendra said.

He also said the meeting is likely to discuss facing the polls together with alliance partner JD(S), with proper coordination between workers and leaders of both parties at the ground level and may also deliberate on the number of seats to be given to the regional party.