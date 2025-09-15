Amit Shah Orders Study Of All Protests Since 1974: Report

The directions were reportedly issued at the two-day ‘National Security Strategies Conference 2025’ organised by the Intelligence Bureau in New Delhi in July.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
Amit Shah Orders Study Of All Protests Since 1974: Report
Amit Shah Orders Study Of All Protests Since 1974: Report File Photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Amit Shah has reportedly asked the BPR&D to prepare a SOP after studying all post-Independence protest, particularly after 1974.

  • The directions were issued at the two-day ‘National Security Strategies Conference 2025’ organised by the Intelligence Bureau in New Delhi.

  • Shah has also asked the team to investigate the “financial aspects” of protests.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reportedly asked the Bureau of Police Research & Development (BPR&D) to prepare a standard operating procedure (SOP) after studying all post-Independence protest, particularly after 1974, The Indian Express reported. The directive has allegedly been issued to analyse the reasons, “financial aspects”, final outcomes and “behind-the-scene players” of those protests.

The directions were issued at the two-day ‘National Security Strategies Conference 2025’ organised by the Intelligence Bureau in New Delhi in July. 

“The BPR&D has been specifically asked to analyse reasons, patterns and outcomes of those protests, including behind-the-scene players,” a senior government official said. “It has been directed that an SOP should be formulated based on the outcome of the study to prevent mass agitations by vested interests in the future,” the official told The Indian Express. 

According to the report, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has initiated the process of setting up a team which will coordinate with state police departments for old case files, including reports of their Crime Investigation Departments (CID). 

Related Content
Related Content

Shah has also asked the team to rope in financial investigation agencies like the Enforcement Directorate, Financial Intelligence Unit-India and Central Board of Direct Taxes to investigate the “financial aspects” of protests.

The agencies, including ED, FIU-IND and CBDT have also been directed to prepare an SOP to identify unknown terror networks, their linkages and designs through analysis of financial irregularities.

In addition, the Union Home Minister has also asked the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Border Security Force (BSF) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to formulate separate methodologies to deal with Khalistani extremism and general criminal activities in Punjab.

“The intelligence agencies should constitute a team of officers with good background knowledge of Punjab-related issues for developing a framework of different approaches to deal with these issues,” the official said. The NIA has also been asked to develop an out-of-box-approach or disrupting domestic nodes of the terror-criminal nexus, including shifting imprisoned criminals running their networks from jails to jails in other parts of the country.

According to reports, he has also tasked theBPR&D with coordinating with state police departments to conduct a study on various religious congregations. The objective is to understand the underlying causes of incidents such as stampedes and to develop a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for effectively monitoring and managing such gatherings.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. UAE Vs Oman Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2025: OM Elect To Bowl - Check Playing XIs

  2. Mohammed Siraj Wins ICC Player Of The Month For August 2025 After Heroics At The Oval

  3. Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Fan Changes Jersey To India Mid-Match, Watch Video

  4. Duleep Trophy 2025 Final: Rajat Patidar-led Central Zone Beat South Zone By Six Wickets To Win Title

  5. IND Vs PAK Handshake Row: Pakistan Management Lodge Protest Against India In Dubai - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  2. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  3. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  4. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch Match

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen, Hong Kong Open: Indian Wins In Straight Games To Storm Into Final

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025: When, Where To Watch BWF 500 Final On Tv And Online

  5. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Reach Final, Beat Lin And Chen Of Chinese Taipei

Trending Stories

National News

  1. AIMIM Seeks Entry Into INDIA Bloc Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Election

  2. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

  3. Hazratbal: Shrine, Politics And The Soul Of Kashmir

  4. The Most Dangerous Risk Of AI: End Of Surprise

  5. The Forests Are Alive With The Sound Of Learning

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  2. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

  3. Trump Mulls South Korea Visit; Possible Meeting With Xi Jinping Ahead Of APEC Summit

  4. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

  5. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

World News

  1. London’s 'Unite the Kingdom' Rally Draws 1,10,000 Amid Violence and Far-Right Rhetoric

  2. Ukrainian Drone Strike Hits Bashneft Refinery In Russia, Operations Continue Unaffected

  3. Fact-Check: Former Nepal First Lady Recovering After Attack, Amid Death Rumours

  4. PM Modi Congratulates Nepal’s First Woman Interim PM, Calls It a Milestone for Women’s Empowerment

  5. China Responds To Trump’s Tariff Threats: 'We Don’t Engage In Wars'

Latest Stories

  1. Delhi BMW crash: Finance Ministry Official Navjot Singh Killed, Woman Driver In Custody

  2. Supreme Court Puts Key Provisions Of Waqf Amendment Act On Hold | All Details

  3. Are We There Yet? Reflections On International Day Of Democracy

  4. UAE Vs Oman Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2025: OM Elect To Bowl - Check Playing XIs

  5. Emmys 2025: ‘Hacks’ Hannah Einbinder Slams Ice, Shouts ‘Free Palestine’ In First Win

  6. Waqf Amendment Act Supreme Court: SC Temporarily Suspends Key Provisions Of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025

  7. Horoscope Today, September 15, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Scorpio, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  8. Trump Blames Immigration Policy After Indian-Origin Man Killed In Dallas