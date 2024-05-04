Amit Shah Edited Video Case: Delhi Police Adds Criminal Conspiracy Charges In FIR After Arresting Congress Leader

Initially, the Special Cell registered an FIR based on a complaint from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), which operates under the home ministry. The FIR, filed on Sunday, includes sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) such as 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 465 (forgery), 469 (forgery for harming reputation), and 171G (false statement in connection with an election).