Amartya Sen Flags ‘Undue Haste’ In WB Electoral Roll Revision Ahead Of Elections

Nobel laureate warns SIR process may exclude voters and weaken democratic participation, cites personal experience with documentation hurdles

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Amartya Sen West Bengal SIR electoral roll revision Special Intensive Revision
Amartya Sen raises concerns over SIR File Photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Amartya Sen says West Bengal’s SIR is being conducted with insufficient time, risking voter exclusion.

  • The economist cites his own difficulties with documentation during the revision process.

  • Sen warns that the poor and underprivileged are most vulnerable to being left out of electoral rolls.

Nobel laureate Amartya Sen has raised serious concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, cautioning that the process is being carried out in undue haste and could undermine democratic participation ahead of the state’s assembly elections due in a few months.

According to PTI, the 92-year-old economist made these remarks during an interview from Boston, where he reflected on the democratic purpose of revising electoral rolls and the conditions required for such an exercise to strengthen voting rights rather than weaken them. Sen said revisions must be conducted carefully and over adequate time, conditions he believes are absent in Bengal’s ongoing SIR.

“A thorough review of electoral rolls done carefully with adequate time can be a good democratic procedure, but this is not what is happening in West Bengal at this time," Sen said.

“The SIR is being done in a hurry, with inadequate time for people with voting rights to have sufficient opportunity to submit documents to vindicate their entitlement to vote in the coming assembly elections. This is both unjust to the electorate and unfair to Indian democracy,” he said.

Drawing on his personal experience during the revision exercise, Sen told PTI that time pressure was evident even among Election Commission officials.

Related Content
Related Content

“Sometimes, the officials of the Election Commission themselves seem to lack enough time.

“When they questioned my right to vote from my home constituency in Santiniketan – from where I have voted earlier, and where my name, address and other details are registered in official records – they questioned me about my deceased mother’s age at my date of birth, even though, as a voter herself, my mother’s details, like mine, were stored also in their own official records,” he said.

Sen also described the documentation hurdles he faced, noting that such difficulties are common among citizens born in rural India. Reported PTI, Sen said he does not possess a birth certificate, having been born in what was then the village of Santiniketan.

“Like many Indian citizens born in rural India (I was born in the then village of Santiniketan), I do not have a birth certificate, and my eligibility to vote required further paperwork to be presented on my behalf,” he said.

While the matter was eventually resolved in his case, Sen said the experience left him concerned about those without similar support systems.

“Even though I could happily say (like the Beatles) – ‘Oh, I get by with a little help from my friends’ – I worried about others who do not have so many loyal friends. My friends helped me to get through the rigid gates of the formidable EC,” he said.

PTI reported that Sen was summoned for a hearing after the Election Commission flagged a “logical discrepancy” related to the age difference between him and his mother, Amita Sen, as recorded in the electoral rolls.

Asked whether the SIR process could offer political advantage to any party in West Bengal, Sen said he could not make a definitive judgment, stressing instead the primacy of democratic integrity.

“I am not an election expert, so I cannot answer the question with certainty. I have been told by those who seem to know more, that the BJP will benefit from the under-accounting.

“I don’t know whether that is true, but the real point is that the EC should not insist on a faulty arrangement and force our proud democracy to commit an unnecessary error, no matter who benefits,” he said.

On which sections of society are most at risk of exclusion, Sen pointed to structural inequalities faced by poorer citizens.

“An obvious answer must be the underprivileged and the poor. The documents needed for being allowed into the new electoral roll are often difficult to obtain for the underdogs of society.

“The class bias that may show up in the necessary requirement of getting and showing particular documents in order to qualify to enter the new voters’ list will tend to work against the indigent,” Sen said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. T20 World Cup 2026: Verdict On Bangladesh's Participation Expected Today - Entire Timeline Of BCB-ICC Rift

  2. India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: RS Ambrish Rips Into NZ's Top-Order| NZ 65/6 (22)

  3. Sri Lanka Vs England LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: SL Lose Half Their Side As Jamie Overton Dismisses Janith Liyanage

  4. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score Round 6 Day 3: KER, GUJ And J&K Eye Fightback; DEL, MUM Seek Victories

  5. Bangladesh At T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Vs BCB Row Explained With Past Precedents

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Marin Cilic vs Casper Ruud LIVE Score, AO Open 2026: Former No.2 Takes On Croatian Favourite In Round 3 Clash

  2. Iga Swiatek Vs Anna Kalinskaya Highlights, Australian Open: Pole Battles Through To Round 4

  3. Australian Open Day 7 LIVE Scores: Djokovic Brings Up 400th Slam Win; Osaka Pulls Out; Wawrinka Bids Adieu

  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Botic Van De Zandschulp LIVE Score, Australian Open: Serbian Clinches 400th Grand Slam Match Win

  5. Naomi Osaka Pulls Out From Australian Open Ahead Of Third-Round Match For Undisclosed Injury

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Voices From Prison: My Crime Was Standing With The Adivasis, Says Journalist Rupesh Kumar Singh

  2. Jharkhand Risks Losing Rs 2,100 Cr in Central Funds Due To Delay In Municipal Polls

  3. Trump Warns Iran As Reports Emerge Of Rising Death Toll From Protest Crackdown

  4. Shimla Snowfall Today: Fresh Winter Blanket Grips Hill Station Amid IMD Alerts

  5. Uttarakhand Snowfall Alert: IMD Warns of Heavy Falls, Hailstorms in Higher Districts

Entertainment News

  1. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  2. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  3. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  4. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  5. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Trump Warns Iran As Reports Emerge Of Rising Death Toll From Protest Crackdown

  2. Putin On Trump’s Greenland Bid: ‘None Of Our Business’

  3. Crocs Controversy: Viral Allegations Of CEO Andrew Rees' Racist Tirade Spark Boycott Debate | Explained

  4. French Government Survives No-Confidence Votes To Push Through 2026 Budget

  5. Zelenskyy Flags European Inaction On Ukraine, Seeks More US Backing After Meeting Trump

Latest Stories

  1. KIWG 2026: Ladakh And ITBP Set Up Women's Ice Hockey Final, Army Thrash J&K In Men's Category; Snowfall Affects Skating

  2. Uddhav Says BJP Can’t Finish Sena (UBT), Calls It An Idea

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score Round 6 Day 3: KER, GUJ And J&K Eye Fightback; DEL, MUM Seek Victories

  4. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Report: Cloudy Skies with Light Rain Possible

  5. Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol–Varun Dhawan Film Opens Strong

  6. Sinner Vs Spizzirri Highlights, Australian Open 2026 3rd Round: World No. 2 Battles Heat To Book Fourth Round Spot

  7. Australian Open Day 7 LIVE Scores: Djokovic Brings Up 400th Slam Win; Osaka Pulls Out; Wawrinka Bids Adieu

  8. IMD Issues Heavy Snowfall Alert for Jammu & Kashmir Valley