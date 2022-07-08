Amarnath Cloudburst: Shah Speaks To LG; Directs Agencies To Undertake Swift Rescue Ops

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Friday directed central forces and Jammu and Kashmir administration to ensure swift operations to rescue people affected in the cloudburst near the base camp of Amarnath holy cave.

Shah said in a Tweet in Hindi that he has spoken to J&K LG Manoj Sinha to take stock of the situation following the cloudburst that struck around 5:30 pm.

"NDRF, CRPF, BSF and local administration are engaged in the rescue work. Saving people's lives is our priority. I wish all the devotees well," the minister said. At least eight lives have been lost in the incident, police said.

(With PTI inputs)