Allahabad High Court Stays Arrest Of Azam Khan

The Allahabad High Court on Friday stayed the arrest of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in a case involving the recovery of some Rampur civic body machines from the Jauhar University campus.

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan
Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan File Photo

Updated: 01 Oct 2022 7:15 am

The Bench of Justices Suneet Kumar and Syed Waiz Mian passed the order on a petition filed by Azam Khan.

Azam Khan and his son had earlier filed a writ petition seeking the quashing of the FIR lodged on February 19 this year at a Rampur police station.

After hearing the arguments, the court said till the next date of listing, the petitioners shall not be arrested pursuant to the impugned FIR, provided they cooperate in the investigation.

(Inputs from PTI)

