Monday, Jul 25, 2022
National

Akhilesh Takes A Dig At UP Government Over Bundelkhand Expressway Potholes

A portion of the Bundelkhand Expressway developed deep potholes due to heavy rains in Jalaun within a week of Prime Minister Modi inaugurating the 296-km road.

Days after a portion of Bundelkhand Expressway developed deep potholes due to rains Photo: PTI

Updated: 25 Jul 2022 8:30 am

Days after a portion of Bundelkhand Expressway developed deep potholes due to rains in Jalaun, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday asked BJP government when will "bulldozer move on those who built the expressway".

The 296-km expressway was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 16.

In a tweet in Hindi, Yadav said, "Why should the public bear the brunt of the defects and shortcomings of the Bundelkhand Expressway? The people should pay the tax and also the cost of treatment. The hurriedness which the BJP had shown to inaugurate it, portions of the expressway got uprooted with greater pace."

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also sought to know as when will the "bulldozer move on those constructing the expressway and those who had got the expressway built".

A portion of the Bundelkhand Expressway developed deep potholes due to heavy rains in Jalaun within a week of Prime Minister Modi inaugurating the 296-km road.

The portion of the road developed one-and-a-half-foot-deep potholes due to rains at Chiriya Salempur in Jalaun district on Wednesday night, UP Expressway Industrial Authority spokesperson Durgesh Upadhyay had said. 

The potholes were repaired instantly and the road opened to traffic, he added. The authority had deployed a team with bulldozers and necessary equipment to repair the stretch.

(With PTI inputs)

