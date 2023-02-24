Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Air India Express Flight Hits Runway During Takeoff, Makes Emergency Landing In Thiruvananthapuram

Home National

Air India Express Flight Hits Runway During Takeoff, Makes Emergency Landing In Thiruvananthapuram

The sources said the tail part of plane that was carrying 182 passengers, hit the runway during take-off from the Calicut international Airport in the morning

Air India Express flight makes emergency landing
Air India Express flight makes emergency landing PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Feb 2023 2:13 pm

A full emergency was declared at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala today after a Dammam-bound flight from Calicut was diverted to the state capital due to suspected hydraulic failure.

The fight, Air-India Express 1X 385 landed at the airport at 12.15 PM, according to airport sources. The sources said the tail part of plane that was carrying 182 passengers, hit the runway during take-off from the Calicut international Airport in the morning.

The flight landed at the airport after dumping fuel over the Arabian Sea to facilitate safe landing, the sources told PTI. The airport management declared a full emergency.

Related stories

Air India To Operate Ferry Flight To Bring Back Passengers Stranded In Stockholm

Air India: Several Passengers Still Stranded At Stockholm Airport After Newark-Delhi Flight's Emergency Landing Yesterday

Air India: Newark-Delhi Flight Carrying 300 Passengers Diverted To Stockholm Due To Oil Leak

This is the second such incident with an Air India flight this week. An Air India Newark (US)-Delhi flight (AI106) with nearly 300 passengers onboard made an emergency landing at Sweden's Stockholm airport on Wednesday, after developing a technical snag. 

It has been reported that the flight, operated with Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, was diverted as it had an oil leak in one of the engines. As per agency reports, all the passengers are safe. 

According to a senior Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official, following the oil leak, the engine was shut down, and later the flight landed safely in Stockholm. He also added that during the ground inspection, oil was seen coming out from the drain mast of engine two. 

In the updated statement issued late Wednesday evening, Air India said it had arranged hotel accommodation for all guests. 

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Air India Express Air India Flight Flight Made Emergency Landing Thiruvananthapuram Airport Emergency Landing Boeing 777 Emergency
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Grateful For Operation Ganga But What Lies Ahead?: Ukraine Returnee Indian Students A Year After Russian Invasion

Grateful For Operation Ganga But What Lies Ahead?: Ukraine Returnee Indian Students A Year After Russian Invasion

One Year Of Russian Invasion, One Year Of Ukrainian Resistance

One Year Of Russian Invasion, One Year Of Ukrainian Resistance