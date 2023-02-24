Air India Express Flight Hits Runway During Takeoff, Makes Emergency Landing In Thiruvananthapuram

A full emergency was declared at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala today after a Dammam-bound flight from Calicut was diverted to the state capital due to suspected hydraulic failure.

The fight, Air-India Express 1X 385 landed at the airport at 12.15 PM, according to airport sources. The sources said the tail part of plane that was carrying 182 passengers, hit the runway during take-off from the Calicut international Airport in the morning.

#WATCH | Dammam bound Air India Express flight from Calicut diverted to Thiruvananthapuram due to technical reasons lands safely at the airport. A full emergency was declared at the Thiruvananthapuram airport for the landing of this flight pic.twitter.com/22EunuU0n5 — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2023

The flight landed at the airport after dumping fuel over the Arabian Sea to facilitate safe landing, the sources told PTI. The airport management declared a full emergency.

This is the second such incident with an Air India flight this week. An Air India Newark (US)-Delhi flight (AI106) with nearly 300 passengers onboard made an emergency landing at Sweden's Stockholm airport on Wednesday, after developing a technical snag.

It has been reported that the flight, operated with Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, was diverted as it had an oil leak in one of the engines. As per agency reports, all the passengers are safe.

Air India Newark (US)-Delhi flight (AI106) with nearly 300 passengers made an emergency landing at Sweden's Stockholm airport after it developed a technical snag. All passengers safe. A large no.of fire engines were deployed at the airport as the flight made an emergency landing pic.twitter.com/Rdwfg9VOgx — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2023

According to a senior Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official, following the oil leak, the engine was shut down, and later the flight landed safely in Stockholm. He also added that during the ground inspection, oil was seen coming out from the drain mast of engine two.

In the updated statement issued late Wednesday evening, Air India said it had arranged hotel accommodation for all guests.

The Swedish MFA & Migration Agency are cooperating with Indian Embassy in Stockholm & @airindiain to facilitate stay arrangements for the passengers travelling by #AirIndia flight AI 106, diverted due to technical difficulties to #Sweden earlier today. @IndiainSweden @MEAIndia — Sweden in India (@SwedeninIndia) February 22, 2023

(With inputs from PTI)