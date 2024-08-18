Air Conditioner Falls From Second Floor, Kills 18-Year-Old Boy In Delhi

An 18-year-old boy was killed and his 17-year-old friend injured when an air conditioner's outdoor unit fell from a second-floor building in Central Delhi on Saturday.
The incident occurred in the Doriwalan area at around 7 pm, according to police. A video of the incident shows Jitesh, the deceased, sitting on a scooter and talking to Pranshu when the AC unit fell on them.
The injured, Pranshu (17), is currently undergoing treatment and is unfit to give a statement, police said. The injured were rushed to a hospital, where Jitesh was declared dead on arrival, while Pranshu was admitted for treatment.
"On Saturday, at around 7 pm, information regarding the falling of an AC outdoor unit on a person was received at Desh Bandhu Road police station. The unit fell on two boys from the second floor," a senior police officer told news agency PTI.
An FIR has been lodged under sections 125(a) (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the officer said. "The forensic team has examined the scene and further investigation is in progress," he added.
The police investigation is ongoing.
(Inputs from news agency PTI)