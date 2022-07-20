Wednesday, Jul 20, 2022
Agnipath Scheme: Army Recruitment Rallies In Four Haryana Districts

The Centre recently unveiled the scheme for the recruitment of the youth aged between 17 and a half and 21 in the Army, Navy and the Air Force, largely on a four-year short-term contractual basis. 

Army recruitment Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari

Updated: 20 Jul 2022 7:38 pm

Army recruitment rallies under the Centre’s Agnipath scheme for the year 2022-23 will be organised in four Haryana districts. The first recruitment rally under the scheme will be organised in Hisar from August 11 to 25, an official statement said here on Wednesday.

After that recruitment rallies will be held in Ambala, Bhiwani and Rohtak. The Centre recently unveiled the scheme for the recruitment of the youth aged between 17 and a half and 21 in the Army, Navy and the Air Force, largely on a four-year short-term contractual basis. 

The youth recruited under the scheme will be known as ‘Agniveers’. After the completion of the four-year tenure, 25 per cent of the recruits from each batch will be offered regular service. Haryana's Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal chaired a steering committee meeting regarding the preparations for the Army recruitment rallies in the state.  

Deputy commissioners of the four districts and other officers joined the meeting through videoconferencing. While directing the officers, the chief secretary said nodal officers should be appointed in all districts to ensure that these recruitment rallies are conducted smoothly.

Accommodation should be arranged for officers and applicants during the recruitment, he directed. He said the first recruitment rally is being organised in Hisar and so far 12,500 applicants have registered for it.

The last date to register is July 30 so it is possible that the number of applicants may increase, he said. He directed police officers to arrange first-aid kits, adequate quantity of necessary medicines, ambulance and firefighting vehicles to avoid any untoward incident at the rally site.

Adequate police force should be deployed to control the crowd and conduct activities in a systematic manner. Patrolling should be done in the area around the place of recruitment, he said.

As part of security arrangements, a temporary control room should also be set up at the rally site, he told police officers. 

(With PTI Inputs)

