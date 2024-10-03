National

After Tamil Nadu, Karnataka Red Flags Food Colour Over Cancer Fear | Is Rhodamine-B Carcinogenic?

In view of the findings showing the alarming rate of food colour usage, the food safety department of the Karnataka government has now directed the bakeries to comply with food safety standards and issued a warning against the use of artificial colours in cakes, such as Allura Red, Sunset Yellow FCF, Ponceau 4R, Tartrazine, and Carmoisine, among others.