National

After Tamil Nadu, Karnataka Red Flags Food Colour Over Cancer Fear | Is Rhodamine-B Carcinogenic?

In view of the findings showing the alarming rate of food colour usage, the food safety department of the Karnataka government has now directed the bakeries to comply with food safety standards and issued a warning against the use of artificial colours in cakes, such as Allura Red, Sunset Yellow FCF, Ponceau 4R, Tartrazine, and Carmoisine, among others.

Red Velvet Cake Cancer
Red Velvet Cake Photo: X/@DessertPassion
info_icon

Upon identifying a significant amount of carcinogenic ingredients in the form of artificial food colours in 12 cake samples collected from different bakeries in Bengaluru, the food safety department of Karnataka government recently issued an advisory about the potential health risks associated with the usage of food colours.

The decision was taken based on the alarming findings of a test that was conducted on 235 cakes by the state government out of which 223 samples were found safe while 12 contained dangerous levels of artificial colouring.

FSSAI Plans Colour-Coded Label For Packaged Food Products With High Fat, Sugar, Salt - null
FSSAI Plans Colour-Coded Label For Packaged Food Products With High Fat, Sugar, Salt

BY Outlook Web Bureau

What did K'taka government say?

Months ago Karnataka imposed a ban on the use of artificial food colours, including Rhodamine-B, in cotton candy and gobi manchurian due to health concerns.

In view of the findings showing the alarming rate of carcinogenic food colour usage, the government body has now directed the bakeries to comply with food safety standards and issued a warning against the use of artificial colours in cakes, such as Allura Red, Sunset Yellow FCF, Ponceau 4R, Tartrazine, and Carmoisine, among others.

Shami Kebab - null
Karnataka Govt Bans Use Of Artificial Colours In Kebabs Citing 'Adverse' Effect On Health

BY Outlook Web Desk

What is Rhodamine-B?

Accordng to an NCBI research paper, Rhodamine B (RB) is defined as a synthetic dye crystal with a green or red purple hue which finds its utilization in paper and textile dyes, dyes for histologic specimens, and cosmetics.

Although there are only a limited recorded cases pertaining to the chemical's hazardous effects on humans, several animal experiments indicate fatal consequences of consuming the food colour.

Although in India it is not categorised as a carcinogen, the food dye is known to cause have toxic effects on human body. In the United States' California and in the European Union, Rhodamine B is recognised as a carcinogen (causative agent of cancer).

What Is The Colour Of Your Food Today? Reckitt Benckiser Spreads Nutrition Message Through Innovative Plates - null
What Is The Colour Of Your Food Today? Reckitt Benckiser Spreads Nutrition Message Through Innovative Plates

BY Ranjana Narayan

Usage of food colors in several popular cake varieties including red velvet and black forest is very common. However, the pose significant health risks with impacts on both mental and physical health.

Cotton candy sale banned in Tamil Nadu

On February this year, the Tamil Nadu government imposed a ban on cotton candy selling owing to the discovery of Rhodamine B in cotton candy samples collected from Chennai's beaches.

According to the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, Rhodamine-B is considered "substandard and unsafe". Rhodamine B, when dissolved in water, gives a bright pink colour, which is the colour of the quintessential Indian cotton candy.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England At Women's T20 World Cup Preview: Squad, Schedule, Past Results - All You Need To Know
  2. Bangladesh Vs Scotland Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: BAN-W Look To Kick-Start With A Victory Over SCO-W
  3. Sri Lanka At Women's T20 World Cup Preview: Squad, Schedule, Past Results - All You Need To Know
  4. Nine West Indies Players, Including Alzarri And Hayley, Awarded Multi-Year Contracts
  5. Scotland At Women's T20 World Cup Preview: Squad, Schedule, Past Results - All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Champions League: Atletico Thumped By Benfica - In Pics
  2. Champions League: Real Beaten By Lille - In Pics
  3. Superstar Lionel Messi Scores Stunning Free-Kick For Inter Miami - Watch
  4. Champions League: Salah On Target In Routine Win - In Pics
  5. Champions League: Duran Scores As Villa Beat Bayern At Home - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. From Facing Jannik Sinner To Claiming Padel Medal: Aryan Goveas Courting Glory
  2. China Open: Alcaraz Lauds 'Beast' Sinner After Winning Beijing Classic
  3. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Topples Jannik Sinner In Beijing Epic
  4. Shanghai Masters: Sumit Nagal Faces First-Round Exit After Defeat To China's Wu Yibing
  5. Sumit Nagal Vs Wu Yibing, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Shanghai Masters 2024 Match
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. After Tamil Nadu, Karnataka Red Flags Food Colour Over Cancer Fear | Is Rhodamine-B Carcinogenic?
  2. 'Caste No Ground': SC Frowns On Discrimination In Jails, Unfair Work Distribution Among Inmates
  3. Telangana Minister's Remark On KTR's Role In Samantha-Naga Divorce Draws Ire | Who Said What
  4. Sadhguru's Isha Foundation Moves SC Over 'Illegal Confinement' Case | What To Know
  5. Mumbai Businessman Jumps To Death From Atal Setu Sea Bridge; 2nd Such Incident In 3 Days
Entertainment News
  1. Not Today Review: A Single Conversation Can Save a Life
  2. What Does the Iconic Photo of Bhagat Singh Actually Mean?
  3. Malayalam Actor Siddique Gets Interim Protection From Arrest In Rape Case From SC
  4. Mithun Chakraborty To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award I Here's The List Of All The Celebs Honoured With The Prestigious Award So Far
  5. Can Lalit Vachani’s New Documentary Change People’s Minds About Umar Khalid?
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  2. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  3. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  4. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  5. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
World News
  1. Flights Resume At Japan's Miyazaki Airport After WWII Bomb Explosion Causes Major Disruptions | Details
  2. Typhoon Krathon Makes Landfall In Taiwan
  3. Annual Solar Eclipse 2024 | In Pics
  4. Mexico: 6 Migrants Shot Dead, 10 Injured Near Guatemalan Border As Mexican Army Opens Fire
  5. Taiwan: At Least 8 Dead In Hospital Fire As Typhoon Krathon Batters Island's South
Latest Stories
  1. Mohammed Shami Hits Out On Reports Claiming Pacer Is Out Of BGT, Calls It 'Fake News'
  2. RG Kar Row: Junior Medics Hold Mega Rally On 'Mahalaya', Man Arrested For Threatening Doctor | Top Points
  3. Women's T20 WC: Google Doodle Honours Cricketers As Mega Event Kicks-Off In UAE
  4. Amid Medics' Stir For Safety, Doctor In Delhi Shot Dead By Teens At Hospital
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 3, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Over 120 Sexual Assault Lawsuits And Trafficking Charges: A Timeline of Allegations
  7. Navratri 2024: How Is The Festival Celebrated In Different Indian States?
  8. Middle-East Tensions: 8 Israeli Soldiers Killed In Lebanon; Central Beirut Hit Second Time In A Week | Key Points