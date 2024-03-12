National

Adityanath Thanks PM Modi For Flagging Off 10 New Vande Bharat Trains

In a post on X in Hindi, Adityanath said, “Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually participated in the inauguration/foundation ceremony of various railway projects costing more than Rs 85,000 crores, which will give momentum to the development of the nation.”

PTI
March 12, 2024
Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for flagging off 10 new Vande Bharat trains, including Patna-Lucknow, Lucknow-Dehradun, Ranchi-Varanasi and extending the Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express to Prayagraj.

"PM Modi inaugurated 10 new Vande Bharat Express trains, including Patna-Lucknow, Lucknow-Dehradun, Ranchi-Varanasi and extended the Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express train to Prayagraj,” he said.

“To ease the transportation of goods in the country, the goods trains of the dedicated freight corridor were also flagged off. I would like to thank PM Modi for these gifts which will help in the creation of 'Developed India'!” Adityanath said in the post.

