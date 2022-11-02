Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022
Adityanath Stresses Need To Expand Civil Defence Units Across UP Districts

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday stressed the importance of the civil defence department in maintaining peace and harmony in society and said it is necessary to expand its units across all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Yogi Adityanath in Lakhimpur Kheri
Yogi Adityanath in Lakhimpur Kheri Photo: PTI

Updated: 02 Nov 2022 7:07 am

He made the remarks while chairing a meeting to review the work of fire, civil defence and prisons departments, according to an official release issued here.

The civil defence department has played an important role in maintaining peace, harmony and security in society. At present, 27 districts have civil defence units, Adityanath said.

Keeping in view the importance and utility of civil defence, it is necessary to expand its units to all 75 districts, he said.

Adityanath also said that civil defence units should be reconstituted on the lines of urban bodies.

In this way, more than 750 civil defence units will be functional in the state, he said.

The chief minister directed officials to take necessary action in this regard in coordination with the Home Department and to complete it at the earliest, the statement said.

Adityanath also asserted the need to make concerted efforts to make prisons better centres of reform, it said.

The chief minister also said there is a need to establish the fire department as a disaster management and emergency service.

The State Model Fire and Emergency Bill should be prepared on the lines of the central government's Maintenance of Fire and Emergency Service Bill, 2019, he said.

(Inputs from PTI)

