Adityanath reached Gorakhpur on Saturday evening and met with people gathered at the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan of the Gorakhnath temple in the morning.

"There is no need for anyone to worry or get upset. Effective action will be taken on everyone's problem and no injustice will be meted out to anyone," the chief minister told them.

On some matters related to police, the chief minister said that there should be no laxity in filing FIRs and subsequent legal proceedings.