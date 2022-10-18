Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022
Adi Dravidars To Get Cash, Not Garments, As A Gift For 'Deepavali'

In lieu of free garments for Deepavali, the festival of lights, the territorial government would remit cash to Adi Dravidar families.      

Diwali 2022
Adi Dravidars To Get Cash, Not Garments, As A Gift For 'Deepavali' Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Oct 2022 6:44 pm

The territorial government would remit cash to the bank accounts of members of Adi Dravidar families instead of free garments for Deepavali, the festival of lights.          

A release from Transport and Adi Dravidar Minister Chandrapriyanka said on Tuesday that Chief Minister N Rangasamy formally launched the scheme at a function.

Chandrapriyanka said the Adi Dravidar family members who are 18 years and above would get Rs 500 each through their bank accounts. As many as 1.24 lakh beneficiaries, including 67,764 women, would benefit from the scheme.

The government has announced cash payment equivalent to 10 kg free rice and 2 kg sugar for each family holding ration cards in the Union Territory for the festival. 

There are no income criteria to get the benefits, the release said.

