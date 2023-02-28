Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Active Covid Cases In Country Rise To 2,257

Active Covid Cases In Country Rise To 2,257

The national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, the ministry said. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,53,343, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. 

Nationwide mock drill for COVID preparedness
Fresh Covid cases in India Photo: PTI/Vijay Verma

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Feb 2023 9:35 am

India logged 169 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 2,257, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The death toll stands at 5,30,771 with one death reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated. 

The virus tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,86,371). The national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, the ministry said. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,53,343, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.  

According to the ministry's website, 220.63 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

