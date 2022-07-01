Friday, Jul 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Active Covid-19 Cases Surge To 12,158 In Tamil Nadu

12,158 active cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Tamil Nadu according to recent reports.

undefined
covid-19 (Representational Image) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Jul 2022 9:44 pm

Tamil Nadu has reported over 2,000 coronavirus cases for the second day in a row with 2,385 people testing positive in the last 24 hours, including two returnees from Oman and the United States, said the Health Department on Friday.                                                                                                                                                                                          

The tally is 34,77,570 till date.
       

There were no fatalities today and the death toll remained unchanged at 38,026, a bulletin said here.
       

A total of 1,321 people got discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 34,27,386 leaving 12,158 active infections.
     

Witnessing an increase in the daily infections, the State breached the 2,000-mark with 2,069 cases on Thursday. Chennai accounted for most of the new cases with 1,025 followed by Chengalpattu 369, Tiruvallur 121 and Coimbatore 118 while the remaining were spread across other districts. Dharmapuri, Karur, and Ramanathapuram saw the least with 3 each.
     

The State capital - Chennai -  witnessed the highest number of active infections, there were 5,173 cases. Overall, the number is 7,62,482.
     

A total of 32,960 samples was tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests done to 6,71,80,149 so far, the bulletin said. 

Related stories

Gujarat sees 632 Covid-19 cases, first death since Jun 15; active tally now 3,289

Mumbai Records 978 New Covid-19 Cases, Two Deaths

Covid-19 Cases Up By More Than 30% In Britain Last Week

Tags

National COVID-19 Death Tolls Masks Negligence Positivity Rate Government Fatality Tamil Nadu
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

ENG Vs IND, Live Scores, 5th Test, Day 1: India Lose Shubman Gill After James Anderson Strikes Early

ENG Vs IND, Live Scores, 5th Test, Day 1: India Lose Shubman Gill After James Anderson Strikes Early

Remarks Against Prophet Mohammad: Nupur Sharma Doesn't Turn Up Before Mumbai Cops To Record Statement

Remarks Against Prophet Mohammad: Nupur Sharma Doesn't Turn Up Before Mumbai Cops To Record Statement